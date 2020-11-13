The Eagles may be the popular pick, but Giants QB Daniel Jones is playing with juice and has guided the G-men to five covers in the last six games. Plus, the New York defense is facing the King of Giveaways.

Here are my other picks, and the selections of our staff:

Eagles (3.5) GIANTS (44.5), 1 p.m. (Fox)

What a difference a few days makes. When my man Carson WentzSylvania went up against the Giants in Week 7 on a Thursday night, it was bordering on ugly. Even though the Birds won, 22-21, he connected on only 25-of-43, and they didn’t cover the -5 point spread. With a little extra rest, they Igles hosted the Cowboys, but it was the defense that grabbed all the glory. They allowed the 'Boys only three FGs, and while Wentz was just OK (15-of-27), it turned into an easy W and a cover. But we gotta be careful in this spot. Why? Because NYG QB Daniel Jones is playing with just enough juice and has guided his crew to five covers in the last six games. The New York defense has been solid the last few weeks, allowing just 21.5 points per game, and they face the king of giveaways. Sadly, that’s Wentz who has an NFL-high 12 INTs and has lost four fumbles. And since the NYG forced five turnovers last week, a very light Leaning Tower of Pizza to the New Yorkers for the cover.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Eagles
Jeff McLane
Eagles
EJ Smith
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Giants

STEELERS (7.5) Bengals (47.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

Would like to roll with Joe Burrow but can’t make a call until we know the status of Ben Roethlisberger.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Bengals
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Bengals
EJ Smith
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Steelers

LIONS (3) Washington (45.5), 1 p.m.

Similar situation here with Detroit QB Matthew Stafford coming off a concussion. Lean to the kids from D.C.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Washington
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
EJ Smith
Lions
Vegas Vic
Washington
Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel is 2-2.
Wade Payne / AP
BROWNS (3) Texans (50.5), 1 p.m.

Give Romeo Crennel some props for kinda turning the Houston team around. After opening 0-4, the Texans have posted a 2-2 effort under Romeo. But gotta take away most of those props since both wins came against one of the weakest the NFL has to offer, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look across the field and Cleveland’s three losses have come against the Steelers, Ravens, and Raiders. The Brownies have won seven of the last nine at home, and just have to cover a FG.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Browns (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Texans (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Texans
Vegas Vic
Browns

PACKERS (13.5) Jaguars (51), 1 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers against Jake Futon, oops, Luton, is a mismatch, but we’ll just tickle the Cheeseheads because of the huge number.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Packers (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

» READ MORE: Brian Westbrook says Carson Wentz needs to do better at holding himself accountable

Buccaneers (5.5) PANTHERS (50.5), 1 p.m.

Christian McCaffrey missed six games, came back for one game last week, and now he’s gone again. So is Carolina.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
EJ Smith
Panthers
Vegas Vic
Buccaneers

RAIDERS (5) Broncos (50.5), 4:05 p.m.

Just like last week. When you see Denver losing going into the 4th Q, ride the Broncs, and make some cash.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Broncos
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Raiders
EJ Smith
Raiders
Vegas Vic
Broncos
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (right) high fives wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald last Sunday. Murray is electrifying the Arizona offense.
Rick Scuteri / AP
CARDINALS (1.5) Bills (56.5), 4:05 p.m. (CBS3)

Hold up on the MVP chatter for Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Yeah, he was off the charts last week against the Seahawks, hitting 31-of-38 for 415 yards and 3 TDs. But, and oh, it’s a huge one, guess which team has the ugliest defense in the NFL? Guess which team is giving up a staggering 455.8 yards per game? You probably answered those questions already, and of course, it’s Seattle. And if you wanna look at the Buffs D, it ain’t all that. They were rocked by Russell Wilson, a smallish QB with quick feet and tremendous escape ability. Probably not a word, but guess who else has that same escape ability factor? You know it’s my guy, Kyler Murray. This kid has accounted for 24 TDs so far this season (16 passing, 8 rushing) in just eight games. And since the Bills have covered only one of their last six on the road, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Bills
Vegas Vic
Cardinals (Best Bet)

RAMS (1.5) Seahawks (55.5), 4:25 p.m.

Seattle has covered 12 of the last 15 as an underdog, and anytime you can find points with Russell Wilson, it’s a buy!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

SAINTS (9.5) 49ers (49.5), 4:25 p.m.

Just tell Drew Brees that he’s getting old and his arm is starting to fall off. Go ahead. I double dare you. Apparently Brees heard that nonsense last week, and what happened? A blowout happened! He booked 26-of-32 passes for 222 yards, with 4 TDs and 0 INTs. Oh, and Drew leads the NFL with a sick 74% completion rate. San Francisco is hurting big time, New Orleans is getting healthy big time, and this should be over early. Classic blowout!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
49ers
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
49ers
EJ Smith
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints
Will Patriots coach Bill Belichick miss the playoffs?
Charles Krupa / AP
Ravens (7) PATRIOTS (43.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

John Harbaugh is drooling at the chance to play New England without Tom Brady. Last season, Baltimore rocked the Patriots, 37-20, and that was with TB12 under center. The Ravens only two losses have come against the Steelers (8-0) and Chiefs (8-1), and they roll into Foxborough with a 10-0 perfecto on the road. Even though New England posted a win last week, we still believe that Bill Belichick’s crew is gonna miss the playoffs for the first time in 11 years!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
EJ Smith
Ravens (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Ravens

» READ MORE: NFL owners vote to expand playoffs to 16 teams if COVID-19 forces postponement of games

DOLPHINS (2.5) Chargers (48), 4:05 p.m.

Don’t look now, but Miami has won and covered four in a row, and six of the last seven. Set your clocks to Tua Time because Tagovailoa has started his NFL career at 2-0, and was fabulous last week (20/28, 248 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs).

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
EJ Smith
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

MONDAY

Vikings (2.5) BEARS (44.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Minny opened up real early last Sunday night as a 1.5 point dog, and the wise guys said what? They blasted the Purple People with gobs of green, and turned the Vikings into a -2.5 point fave. We’re following the money!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Vikings
EJ Smith
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Vikings

Thursday

TITANS (2) Colts (48.5)

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Colts
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Titans

Standings

Entering Week 10

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
7-2
69-60-2
.534
t2. Ed Barkowitz
4-5
66-63-2
.511
t2. Marcus Hayes
4-5
66-63-2
.511
4. EJ Smith
3-6
66-63-2
.511
5. Vegas Vic
3-6
65-64-2
.504
6. Les Bowen
5-4
61-68-2
.473
7. Jeff McLane
6-3
60-69-2
.466

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 12-2, 1-0 Best Bet

Les Bowen: 5-9, 0-1

Paul Domowitch: 10-4, 1-0

Marcus Hayes: 8-6, 0-1

Jeff McLane: 7-7, 0-1

EJ Smith: 4-10, 0-1

Vegas Vic: 6-8, 0-1

Picking Eagles’ games

Ed Barkowitz 5-3, Marcus Hayes 5-3, Les Bowen 3-5, EJ Smith 3-5, Vegas Vic 3-5, Paul Domowitch 2-6, Jeff McLane 0-8.