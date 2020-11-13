The Eagles may be the popular pick, but Giants QB Daniel Jones is playing with juice and has guided the G-men to five covers in the last six games. Plus, the New York defense is facing the King of Giveaways.
Here are my other picks, and the selections of our staff:
What a difference a few days makes. When my man Carson WentzSylvania went up against the Giants in Week 7 on a Thursday night, it was bordering on ugly. Even though the Birds won, 22-21, he connected on only 25-of-43, and they didn’t cover the -5 point spread. With a little extra rest, they Igles hosted the Cowboys, but it was the defense that grabbed all the glory. They allowed the 'Boys only three FGs, and while Wentz was just OK (15-of-27), it turned into an easy W and a cover. But we gotta be careful in this spot. Why? Because NYG QB Daniel Jones is playing with just enough juice and has guided his crew to five covers in the last six games. The New York defense has been solid the last few weeks, allowing just 21.5 points per game, and they face the king of giveaways. Sadly, that’s Wentz who has an NFL-high 12 INTs and has lost four fumbles. And since the NYG forced five turnovers last week, a very light Leaning Tower of Pizza to the New Yorkers for the cover.
Staff picks:
Would like to roll with Joe Burrow but can’t make a call until we know the status of Ben Roethlisberger.
Staff picks:
Similar situation here with Detroit QB Matthew Stafford coming off a concussion. Lean to the kids from D.C.
Staff picks:
Give Romeo Crennel some props for kinda turning the Houston team around. After opening 0-4, the Texans have posted a 2-2 effort under Romeo. But gotta take away most of those props since both wins came against one of the weakest the NFL has to offer, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look across the field and Cleveland’s three losses have come against the Steelers, Ravens, and Raiders. The Brownies have won seven of the last nine at home, and just have to cover a FG.
Staff picks:
Aaron Rodgers against Jake Futon, oops, Luton, is a mismatch, but we’ll just tickle the Cheeseheads because of the huge number.
Staff picks:
Christian McCaffrey missed six games, came back for one game last week, and now he’s gone again. So is Carolina.
Staff picks:
Just like last week. When you see Denver losing going into the 4th Q, ride the Broncs, and make some cash.
Staff picks:
Hold up on the MVP chatter for Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Yeah, he was off the charts last week against the Seahawks, hitting 31-of-38 for 415 yards and 3 TDs. But, and oh, it’s a huge one, guess which team has the ugliest defense in the NFL? Guess which team is giving up a staggering 455.8 yards per game? You probably answered those questions already, and of course, it’s Seattle. And if you wanna look at the Buffs D, it ain’t all that. They were rocked by Russell Wilson, a smallish QB with quick feet and tremendous escape ability. Probably not a word, but guess who else has that same escape ability factor? You know it’s my guy, Kyler Murray. This kid has accounted for 24 TDs so far this season (16 passing, 8 rushing) in just eight games. And since the Bills have covered only one of their last six on the road, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!
Staff picks:
Seattle has covered 12 of the last 15 as an underdog, and anytime you can find points with Russell Wilson, it’s a buy!
Staff picks:
Just tell Drew Brees that he’s getting old and his arm is starting to fall off. Go ahead. I double dare you. Apparently Brees heard that nonsense last week, and what happened? A blowout happened! He booked 26-of-32 passes for 222 yards, with 4 TDs and 0 INTs. Oh, and Drew leads the NFL with a sick 74% completion rate. San Francisco is hurting big time, New Orleans is getting healthy big time, and this should be over early. Classic blowout!
Staff picks:
John Harbaugh is drooling at the chance to play New England without Tom Brady. Last season, Baltimore rocked the Patriots, 37-20, and that was with TB12 under center. The Ravens only two losses have come against the Steelers (8-0) and Chiefs (8-1), and they roll into Foxborough with a 10-0 perfecto on the road. Even though New England posted a win last week, we still believe that Bill Belichick’s crew is gonna miss the playoffs for the first time in 11 years!
Staff picks:
Don’t look now, but Miami has won and covered four in a row, and six of the last seven. Set your clocks to Tua Time because Tagovailoa has started his NFL career at 2-0, and was fabulous last week (20/28, 248 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs).
Staff picks:
Minny opened up real early last Sunday night as a 1.5 point dog, and the wise guys said what? They blasted the Purple People with gobs of green, and turned the Vikings into a -2.5 point fave. We’re following the money!
Staff picks:
Staff picks:
Entering Week 10
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 12-2, 1-0 Best Bet
Les Bowen: 5-9, 0-1
Paul Domowitch: 10-4, 1-0
Marcus Hayes: 8-6, 0-1
Jeff McLane: 7-7, 0-1
EJ Smith: 4-10, 0-1
Vegas Vic: 6-8, 0-1
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 5-3, Marcus Hayes 5-3, Les Bowen 3-5, EJ Smith 3-5, Vegas Vic 3-5, Paul Domowitch 2-6, Jeff McLane 0-8.