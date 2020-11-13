What a difference a few days makes. When my man Carson WentzSylvania went up against the Giants in Week 7 on a Thursday night, it was bordering on ugly. Even though the Birds won, 22-21, he connected on only 25-of-43, and they didn’t cover the -5 point spread. With a little extra rest, they Igles hosted the Cowboys, but it was the defense that grabbed all the glory. They allowed the 'Boys only three FGs, and while Wentz was just OK (15-of-27), it turned into an easy W and a cover. But we gotta be careful in this spot. Why? Because NYG QB Daniel Jones is playing with just enough juice and has guided his crew to five covers in the last six games. The New York defense has been solid the last few weeks, allowing just 21.5 points per game, and they face the king of giveaways. Sadly, that’s Wentz who has an NFL-high 12 INTs and has lost four fumbles. And since the NYG forced five turnovers last week, a very light Leaning Tower of Pizza to the New Yorkers for the cover.