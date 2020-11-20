Eagles fans aren’t the only ones worried and perplexed about their quarterback these days.
“Don’t really know what to say about my guy Carson WentzSylvania,” Vegas Vic said.
Indeed, it could get frosty in Cleveland along Lake Erie Sunday if Wentz and the Birds fall behind early and the Browns’ run game gets going.
Here are Vic’s picks, and our staff selections, too.
Anyone standing and applauding the first-place Igles? Didn’t think so. After rewatching last week’s disaster against the Giants, don’t really know what to say about my guy Carson WentzSylvania. You can say he wasn’t awful and didn’t throw an INT. But you can also say he was not quite mediocre and didn’t throw a TD. You could say that he is consistent. Consistently average. He has thrown 12 TDs and 12 INTs. Now that’s consistent. Sadly, the only two QBs with lower ratings then Wentz are Sam Darnold from the Jets and Drew Lock from the Broncos. Ouch! Of course, we will forgive Nick Chubb for going out of bounds at the 1-yard line, and costing us some cash as long as he stays in bounds this week! Not surprisingly, Cleveland has dominated the NFC Least, with a 2-0 record straight up and against the spread. And note that the Birds travel to Cleveland on a big fat oh-fer (0-5-1) against the AFC. Brown is not my favorite color, but the plan is to rise with The Baker. William Hill and a few other joints are at -3, so shop smart!
Staff picks:
The first thing you’ll read about this game is, remember last season when New Orleans lost Drew Brees, and then went on a 5-0 tear. It’s true, but that was with Teddy Bridgewater at QB. Now it’s Jameis Winston. Nothing personal, but Jameis is no Bridge! And if you look at the NFL passing stats, guess what? Matty Ice and Atlanta are sitting in the No. 2, looking up at only one other team. Kaycee and the incredible Patrick Mahomes. Gimme some ice!
Staff picks:
No Teddy Bridge, maybe no Matthew Stafford. If you’re betting this game, do it with Monopoly money only.
Staff picks:
Still don’t feel comfortable with Cam Newton. Yeah, he did a superb job against the Ravens last week, but still not riding the Cam train. Will ride Deshaun Watson in this matchup because he knows how to rock against New England. Last season, Deshaun enjoyed some home cookin’ against the Patriots, leading Houston to a 28-22 win, hitting on 18-of-25 for 234 yards and 3 TDs. And that was against the GOAT, Tom Brady. Newton might be Superman, but he ain’t no GOAT.
Staff picks:
Pittsburgh will improve to 10-0, without a doubt, but this game against Jacksonville falls squarely into the look-ahead column. The Steel have Baltimore on tap for Turkey on Thursday, and that says one thing ... back door cover!
Staff picks:
Aaron Rodgers with points? How about five of the last six as an underdog. That’s 83%, and that’s money in the bank.
Staff picks:
Stayed away from Joe Burrow last week, and it worked out well for the wallet as Cincy came up on the short end of a 36-10 score against the Steelers. But it’s on the Washington side of the field where Alex Smith is an amazing story. After a horrible life-threatening leg injury, Smith has made it all the way back. Even though Washington lost last week, Smith was phenomenal, clicking on 38-of-55 for 390 yards. Mr. Smith is in Washington and is the winning ticket.
Staff picks:
Revenge? Yup. Tennessee knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs last season. Pay back is just 60 minutes away.
Staff picks:
Dallas looked pretty good against Pittsburgh before losing 24-19. After a bye week, and with a healthy Andy Dalton, thinking that the Boys at plus a TD is tasty enough to open my wallet but only about halfway.
Staff picks:
Kaycee was bet up to eight with the news that Vegas QB Derek Carr might have some concussion related issues. Stay light.
Staff picks:
My clock is still set on Tua Time! And why not. Tagovailoa has been perfect since taking over the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick, winning and covering all three games. Miami has won five in a row and six of the last seven, and it’s the defense that’s shining. They’ve allowed a total of 86 points during the winning streak, which works out to an average of 17 points per game. To make the pick even tastier, it looks like Denver QB Drew Lock ain’t gonna get the start. Which is actually a shame since he threw four INTs last week. Brett Rypien will probably step in. Yea, sure, you know the last name from his uncle Mark, and little Ryp won his only start. But it was against the 0-9 Jets, so lets not get too excited. A win here for Tua would make him only the 2nd QB in the last 40 years to open his career at 4-0. The other one? I’ll give you a minute. Okay, time’s up. It was Ben Roethlisberger. The Fish have covered eight of the last nine in Denver, so there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!
Staff picks:
OH and NINE is gonna play hard every week to avoid the OH and SIXTEEN season bagel. Buy the hook to +10 and pray!
Staff picks:
Los Angeles ranks second in total defense and scoring defense, which makes the plus four look kinda tasty.
Staff picks:
Staff picks:
Entering Week 11
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 6-6-2 (Best bet: pushed)
Les Bowen: 5-7-2 (BB: lost)
Paul Domowitch 5-7-2 (BB: lost)
Marcus Hayes: 6-6-2 (BB: won)
Jeff McLane: 5-7-2 (BB: pushed)
EJ Smith: 4-8-2 (BB: lost)
Vegas Vic: 7-5-2 (BB: won)