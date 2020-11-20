My clock is still set on Tua Time! And why not. Tagovailoa has been perfect since taking over the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick, winning and covering all three games. Miami has won five in a row and six of the last seven, and it’s the defense that’s shining. They’ve allowed a total of 86 points during the winning streak, which works out to an average of 17 points per game. To make the pick even tastier, it looks like Denver QB Drew Lock ain’t gonna get the start. Which is actually a shame since he threw four INTs last week. Brett Rypien will probably step in. Yea, sure, you know the last name from his uncle Mark, and little Ryp won his only start. But it was against the 0-9 Jets, so lets not get too excited. A win here for Tua would make him only the 2nd QB in the last 40 years to open his career at 4-0. The other one? I’ll give you a minute. Okay, time’s up. It was Ben Roethlisberger. The Fish have covered eight of the last nine in Denver, so there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!