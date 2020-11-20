Eagles fans aren’t the only ones worried and perplexed about their quarterback these days.

“Don’t really know what to say about my guy Carson WentzSylvania,” Vegas Vic said.

Indeed, it could get frosty in Cleveland along Lake Erie Sunday if Wentz and the Birds fall behind early and the Browns’ run game gets going.

Here are Vic’s picks, and our staff selections, too.

BROWNS (3.5) Eagles (47), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

Anyone standing and applauding the first-place Igles? Didn’t think so. After rewatching last week’s disaster against the Giants, don’t really know what to say about my guy Carson WentzSylvania. You can say he wasn’t awful and didn’t throw an INT. But you can also say he was not quite mediocre and didn’t throw a TD. You could say that he is consistent. Consistently average. He has thrown 12 TDs and 12 INTs. Now that’s consistent. Sadly, the only two QBs with lower ratings then Wentz are Sam Darnold from the Jets and Drew Lock from the Broncos. Ouch! Of course, we will forgive Nick Chubb for going out of bounds at the 1-yard line, and costing us some cash as long as he stays in bounds this week! Not surprisingly, Cleveland has dominated the NFC Least, with a 2-0 record straight up and against the spread. And note that the Birds travel to Cleveland on a big fat oh-fer (0-5-1) against the AFC. Brown is not my favorite color, but the plan is to rise with The Baker. William Hill and a few other joints are at -3, so shop smart!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Eagles
EJ Smith
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns

SAINTS (5) Falcons (50.5), 1 p.m.

The first thing you’ll read about this game is, remember last season when New Orleans lost Drew Brees, and then went on a 5-0 tear. It’s true, but that was with Teddy Bridgewater at QB. Now it’s Jameis Winston. Nothing personal, but Jameis is no Bridge! And if you look at the NFL passing stats, guess what? Matty Ice and Atlanta are sitting in the No. 2, looking up at only one other team. Kaycee and the incredible Patrick Mahomes. Gimme some ice!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Falcons
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
EJ Smith
Falcons
Vegas Vic
Falcons

PANTHERS (1.5) Lions (47), 1 p.m.

No Teddy Bridge, maybe no Matthew Stafford. If you’re betting this game, do it with Monopoly money only.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
EJ Smith
Lions
Vegas Vic
Panthers

Patriots (2) TEXANS (48), 1 p.m.

Still don’t feel comfortable with Cam Newton. Yeah, he did a superb job against the Ravens last week, but still not riding the Cam train. Will ride Deshaun Watson in this matchup because he knows how to rock against New England. Last season, Deshaun enjoyed some home cookin’ against the Patriots, leading Houston to a 28-22 win, hitting on 18-of-25 for 234 yards and 3 TDs. And that was against the GOAT, Tom Brady. Newton might be Superman, but he ain’t no GOAT.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Patriots (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Texans
EJ Smith
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Texans
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (right) scrambles away from Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday.
Steelers (10) JAGUARS (46.5), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh will improve to 10-0, without a doubt, but this game against Jacksonville falls squarely into the look-ahead column. The Steel have Baltimore on tap for Turkey on Thursday, and that says one thing ... back door cover!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Jaguars
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

COLTS (1.5) Packers (41.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

Aaron Rodgers with points? How about five of the last six as an underdog. That’s 83%, and that’s money in the bank.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

WASHINGTON (1.5) Bengals (46.5), 1 p.m.

Stayed away from Joe Burrow last week, and it worked out well for the wallet as Cincy came up on the short end of a 36-10 score against the Steelers. But it’s on the Washington side of the field where Alex Smith is an amazing story. After a horrible life-threatening leg injury, Smith has made it all the way back. Even though Washington lost last week, Smith was phenomenal, clicking on 38-of-55 for 390 yards. Mr. Smith is in Washington and is the winning ticket.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Washington
Paul Domowitch
Washington
Marcus Hayes
Bengals
Jeff McLane
Bengals
EJ Smith
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Washington

RAVENS (6.5) Titans (49), 1 p.m.

Revenge? Yup. Tennessee knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs last season. Pay back is just 60 minutes away.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Ravens

VIKINGS (7) Cowboys (48), 4:25 p.m.

Dallas looked pretty good against Pittsburgh before losing 24-19. After a bye week, and with a healthy Andy Dalton, thinking that the Boys at plus a TD is tasty enough to open my wallet but only about halfway.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Vikings
EJ Smith
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Cowboys
Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, shown here in October, should be back for this game after being out with a concussion.
Chiefs (7.5) RAIDERS (46.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Kaycee was bet up to eight with the news that Vegas QB Derek Carr might have some concussion related issues. Stay light.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs

Dolphins (3) BRONCOS (45), 4:05 p.m. (CBS3)

My clock is still set on Tua Time! And why not. Tagovailoa has been perfect since taking over the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick, winning and covering all three games. Miami has won five in a row and six of the last seven, and it’s the defense that’s shining. They’ve allowed a total of 86 points during the winning streak, which works out to an average of 17 points per game. To make the pick even tastier, it looks like Denver QB Drew Lock ain’t gonna get the start. Which is actually a shame since he threw four INTs last week. Brett Rypien will probably step in. Yea, sure, you know the last name from his uncle Mark, and little Ryp won his only start. But it was against the 0-9 Jets, so lets not get too excited. A win here for Tua would make him only the 2nd QB in the last 40 years to open his career at 4-0. The other one? I’ll give you a minute. Okay, time’s up. It was Ben Roethlisberger. The Fish have covered eight of the last nine in Denver, so there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Dolphins (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Dolphins (Best Bet)

CHARGERS (8.5) Jets (46.5), 4:05 p.m.

OH and NINE is gonna play hard every week to avoid the OH and SIXTEEN season bagel. Buy the hook to +10 and pray!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Jets
Paul Domowitch
Jets
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Jets

Monday

BUCCANEERS (4) Rams (48.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles ranks second in total defense and scoring defense, which makes the plus four look kinda tasty.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Rams
EJ Smith
Rams
Vegas Vic
Rams

Thursday

SEAHAWKS (3) Cardinals (57.5)

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Cardinals
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

Standings

Entering Week 11

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
7-3
74-67-4
.524
2. Marcus Hayes
5-5
72-69-4
.510
3. Ed Barkowitz
4-5-1
72-69-4
.510
4. Vegas Vic
4-6
72-69-4
.510
5. EJ Smith
3-7
70-71-4
.497
6. Les Bowen
5-5
66-75-4
.469
7. Jeff McLane
6-3-1
65-76-4
.462

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 6-6-2 (Best bet: pushed)

Les Bowen: 5-7-2 (BB: lost)

Paul Domowitch 5-7-2 (BB: lost)

Marcus Hayes: 6-6-2 (BB: won)

Jeff McLane: 5-7-2 (BB: pushed)

EJ Smith: 4-8-2 (BB: lost)

Vegas Vic: 7-5-2 (BB: won)