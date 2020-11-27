If you’re wondering why we’re so strong on Los Angeles after losing the first game at San Francisco, lemme rant for a few seconds. The Niners beat ‘em up in San Francisco, 24-16, but here’s the skinny. Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for that game, and threw TDs to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk. What’s changed? Jimmy G is out on IR. Kittle is gone for the rest of the season. Deebo has a hamstring and is questionable, while Aiyuk is on the COVID-19 list. And even though the 49ers had a bye last week, they were basically locked out of their practice facility with nine players on the COVID list. That’s gonna be a huge problem for backup QB Nick Mullens and the Niners since the Rams own the No. 1 defense in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and are No. 2 in points allowed per game. And since the Rams are pitching a 4-0 perfecto in their new home, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet!