Seattle came to Philly twice last season and beat the Eagles twice. That final score of both games was 17-9, so don’t be surprised if Monday night’s score winds up to be 17-9. It’s a trend, and so is the visitors running the show at the Linc. This home team has problems.
Here are the rest of my picks, and the picks of The Inquirer staff.
Monday seems like a lifetime away. Each team has 19 players on the injury report, that we know of, and it’s only Friday. So, we’ll drop some thoughts today but wait till Monday to lock in. Obviously, they were different teams, different players, different coaches, but Seattle has not lost in Philly since 1989. And while we don’t always follow trends blindly, the Seahawks roll into the Linc to face the Eagles again with a 6-0 spread perfecto. Seattle came to town twice last season and beat the Birds twice, and the final score of each game was 17-9. If this score winds up 17-9, I will buy each and every reader a bag of Skittles. So now we have Carson WentzSylvania leading the league in INTs and fumbles against Russell Wilson, who leads the league in TDs with 30 and a stunning 70% completion rate. See you Monday for the conclusion to this story.
Las Vegas has won four-of-five this season away from the Strip, and should be able to handle a going-nowhere Atlanta team.
Said it a few weeks ago and sticking to it. New England ain’t gonna make the playoffs. And ain’t gonna beat ‘Zona.
First-place New York Giants? Could be, at least for a day. In the NFL Least, a win by New York would put their record at 4-7, and pending the Igles result on Monday the Giants could sit in the penthouse tied with Washington. Rode Cincy a bunch when my guy Joe Burrow was pitching, but he is done. Not really thrilled with backup QB Brandon Allen, or the fact that the leading rusher, Joe Mixon, will not be available. NYG for the money.
Not sure if the Mustache, Gardner Minshew, will play, but can’t bet a team that has lost 15 of its last 18.
If Teddy Bridge and his phenomenal 72.1% completion rate is on the field, then Carolina is on my mind, and, wallet
Tennessee lost to Indianapolis a couple of weeks ago, 34-17, at home. Time for a little payback, just like last season. The Titans lost the first game in Nashville, 19-17, back in 2019, then came back and squashed the Horseshoes, 31-17, at Indy. Ryan Tannehill was brilliant in that game, hitting on 17-of-22 with 2 TDs and zero INTs. Derrick Henry had 149 yards, and was over 100 in the loss this season as well. Tennessee has won eight of last 10 on the road, so gotta rock the kids from Music City.
Two talented young guns on display, and we’re going to give the W to Josh Allen but the cover to Justin Herbert.
Despite an ugly outing last week, my clock is still set on Tua Time. And why not? The Miami defense will rule in this game, just like it did in the first meeting when they fed the Jets and Flacco a 24-0 bagel.
Denver has covered five of the last seven as a home dog, and has just enough bark to stay within a field goal.
If you’re wondering why we’re so strong on Los Angeles after losing the first game at San Francisco, lemme rant for a few seconds. The Niners beat ‘em up in San Francisco, 24-16, but here’s the skinny. Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for that game, and threw TDs to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk. What’s changed? Jimmy G is out on IR. Kittle is gone for the rest of the season. Deebo has a hamstring and is questionable, while Aiyuk is on the COVID-19 list. And even though the 49ers had a bye last week, they were basically locked out of their practice facility with nine players on the COVID list. That’s gonna be a huge problem for backup QB Nick Mullens and the Niners since the Rams own the No. 1 defense in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and are No. 2 in points allowed per game. And since the Rams are pitching a 4-0 perfecto in their new home, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet!
It’s the GOAT against the BABY GOAT, or the KID if you will. Not sure if Patrick Mahomes will get to put six rings on his fingers like Tom Brady, but, man, he is off to an exquisite start. How about 3,035 passing yards with 27 TDs and just 2 INTs in 2020. How about an 18-1 record the last 19 games with a ridonkulous 15-4 log against the spread. That’s 79%, and that’s money! And you can throw in an 11-0 perfecto on the road since November of last season.
Not thrilled laying 8.5 but gonna throw down on the lock of the century. Booking the first pass that Aaron Rodgers throws, and it’s gonna be into the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. I’m taking all bets, and I take Venmo. So hit me.
If they play, we lean to Pittsburgh, but would stay away until we have a firm grasp on Baltimore’s COVID-19 issues.
Big day for Roman Catholic’s Will Fuller as the Texans dump sloppy Lions. 41-25.
The Football Team is on a run with this 41-16 victory, and the Cowboys are riding toward the sunset.
Entering Week 12
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 5-9, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen: 5-9, 1-0
Paul Domowitch: 9-5, 0-1
Marcus Hayes: 7-7, 1-0
Jeff McLane: 7-7, 0-1
EJ Smith: 5-9, 0-1
Vegas Vic: 8-6, 0-1