Seattle came to Philly twice last season and beat the Eagles twice. That final score of both games was 17-9, so don’t be surprised if Monday night’s score winds up to be 17-9. It’s a trend, and so is the visitors running the show at the Linc. This home team has problems.

Here are the rest of my picks, and the picks of The Inquirer staff.

Related stories

Monday

Seahawks (5) EAGLES (50.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday seems like a lifetime away. Each team has 19 players on the injury report, that we know of, and it’s only Friday. So, we’ll drop some thoughts today but wait till Monday to lock in. Obviously, they were different teams, different players, different coaches, but Seattle has not lost in Philly since 1989. And while we don’t always follow trends blindly, the Seahawks roll into the Linc to face the Eagles again with a 6-0 spread perfecto. Seattle came to town twice last season and beat the Birds twice, and the final score of each game was 17-9. If this score winds up 17-9, I will buy each and every reader a bag of Skittles. So now we have Carson WentzSylvania leading the league in INTs and fumbles against Russell Wilson, who leads the league in TDs with 30 and a stunning 70% completion rate. See you Monday for the conclusion to this story.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

Sunday

Raiders (3) FALCONS (55.5), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas has won four-of-five this season away from the Strip, and should be able to handle a going-nowhere Atlanta team.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Raiders (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Raiders

Cardinals (2.5) PATRIOTS (49.5), 1 p.m.

Said it a few weeks ago and sticking to it. New England ain’t gonna make the playoffs. And ain’t gonna beat ‘Zona.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Patriots
EJ Smith
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets sacked by Giants linebacker Trent Harris (left) and strong safety Jabrill Peppers on Nov. 15.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets sacked by Giants linebacker Trent Harris (left) and strong safety Jabrill Peppers on Nov. 15.

Giants (6) BENGALS (42.5), 1 p.m.

First-place New York Giants? Could be, at least for a day. In the NFL Least, a win by New York would put their record at 4-7, and pending the Igles result on Monday the Giants could sit in the penthouse tied with Washington. Rode Cincy a bunch when my guy Joe Burrow was pitching, but he is done. Not really thrilled with backup QB Brandon Allen, or the fact that the leading rusher, Joe Mixon, will not be available. NYG for the money.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Giants
EJ Smith
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

Browns (6.5) JAGUARS (49), 1 p.m.

Not sure if the Mustache, Gardner Minshew, will play, but can’t bet a team that has lost 15 of its last 18.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Jaguars
Vegas Vic
Browns

VIKINGS (3.5) Panthers (50.5), 1 p.m.

If Teddy Bridge and his phenomenal 72.1% completion rate is on the field, then Carolina is on my mind, and, wallet

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
EJ Smith
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Panthers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has dominated in games against the Colts.
Nick Wass / AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has dominated in games against the Colts.

COLTS (3) Titans (51), 1 p.m.

Tennessee lost to Indianapolis a couple of weeks ago, 34-17, at home. Time for a little payback, just like last season. The Titans lost the first game in Nashville, 19-17, back in 2019, then came back and squashed the Horseshoes, 31-17, at Indy. Ryan Tannehill was brilliant in that game, hitting on 17-of-22 with 2 TDs and zero INTs. Derrick Henry had 149 yards, and was over 100 in the loss this season as well. Tennessee has won eight of last 10 on the road, so gotta rock the kids from Music City.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Titans

BILLS (5.5) Chargers (53.5), 1 p.m.

Two talented young guns on display, and we’re going to give the W to Josh Allen but the cover to Justin Herbert.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Bills
Vegas Vic
Chargers

Dolphins (7) JETS (44.5), 1 p.m.

Despite an ugly outing last week, my clock is still set on Tua Time. And why not? The Miami defense will rule in this game, just like it did in the first meeting when they fed the Jets and Flacco a 24-0 bagel.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Jets
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
EJ Smith
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Saints (6) BRONCOS (43.5), 4:05 p.m.

Denver has covered five of the last seven as a home dog, and has just enough bark to stay within a field goal.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Saints
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Broncos
Jeff McLane
Saints
EJ Smith
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Broncos

RAMS (7) 49ers (45.5), 4:05 p.m.

If you’re wondering why we’re so strong on Los Angeles after losing the first game at San Francisco, lemme rant for a few seconds. The Niners beat ‘em up in San Francisco, 24-16, but here’s the skinny. Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for that game, and threw TDs to George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk. What’s changed? Jimmy G is out on IR. Kittle is gone for the rest of the season. Deebo has a hamstring and is questionable, while Aiyuk is on the COVID-19 list. And even though the 49ers had a bye last week, they were basically locked out of their practice facility with nine players on the COVID list. That’s gonna be a huge problem for backup QB Nick Mullens and the Niners since the Rams own the No. 1 defense in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and are No. 2 in points allowed per game. And since the Rams are pitching a 4-0 perfecto in their new home, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
49ers
Les Bowen
49ers
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
49ers
EJ Smith
49ers
Vegas Vic
Rams (Best Bet)

Chiefs (3.5) BUCCANERS (55.5), 4:25 p.m.

It’s the GOAT against the BABY GOAT, or the KID if you will. Not sure if Patrick Mahomes will get to put six rings on his fingers like Tom Brady, but, man, he is off to an exquisite start. How about 3,035 passing yards with 27 TDs and just 2 INTs in 2020. How about an 18-1 record the last 19 games with a ridonkulous 15-4 log against the spread. That’s 79%, and that’s money! And you can throw in an 11-0 perfecto on the road since November of last season.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs
Can the Bears defense contain Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
Mike Roemer / AP
Can the Bears defense contain Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

PACKERS (8.5) Bears (45), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Not thrilled laying 8.5 but gonna throw down on the lock of the century. Booking the first pass that Aaron Rodgers throws, and it’s gonna be into the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. I’m taking all bets, and I take Venmo. So hit me.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Bears
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

STEELERS (4.5) Ravens (44.5), 1:15 p.m, (NBC)

If they play, we lean to Pittsburgh, but would stay away until we have a firm grasp on Baltimore’s COVID-19 issues.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Steelers
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Ravens
EJ Smith
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Steelers

Thursday

Texans (2.5) LIONS (51.5)

Big day for Roman Catholic’s Will Fuller as the Texans dump sloppy Lions. 41-25.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
EJ Smith
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

COWBOYS (3) Washington (46.5)

The Football Team is on a run with this 41-16 victory, and the Cowboys are riding toward the sunset.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Washington
EJ Smith
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Standings

Entering Week 12

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
7-4
83-72-4
.535
2. Vegas Vic
4-7
80-75-4
.516
3. Marcus Hayes
6-5
79-76-4
.509
4. Ed Barkowitz
4-6-1
77-78-4
.497
5. EJ Smith
3-8
75-80-4
.484
6. Jeff McLane
6-4-1
72-83-4
.465
7. Les Bowen
6-5
71-84-4
.459

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 5-9, 0-1 BB

Les Bowen: 5-9, 1-0

Paul Domowitch: 9-5, 0-1

Marcus Hayes: 7-7, 1-0

Jeff McLane: 7-7, 0-1

EJ Smith: 5-9, 0-1

Vegas Vic: 8-6, 0-1