You know I’ve been on the other side of the Eagles lately, but this week could be different.

Looking at last week against Seattle, you know that the Birds are gonna play for the full 60 minutes Sunday, and just maybe we get another miracle back-door cover again against the Green Bay Cheeseheads.

Related stories

Here’s how I stand: Last week’s record: 6-8 (.429). Season record: 86-83-4 (.509).

Here are my picks, and those from our staff.

Sunday

PACKERS (9) Eagles (46.5), 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)

Wasn’t a history major in college, actually majored in English and creative writing, which some of you are probably laughing at now, but gotta look back to last season. The Igles went to the Frozen Tundra last year in September and posted a 34-27 win as a 3.5 point underdog. Carson WentzSylvania had a solid game, hitting on 16-of-27 for 160 yards, three TDs and shockingly, zero INTs. Of course, he had more weapons, like Jordan Howard, a healthy Miles Sanders at RB, and a healthy Zach Ertz at TE. That’s why the line is at -9 in most spots, and not -3.5. You know we’ve been on the other side of the Birds most weeks, but this could be the spot. Looking at last week against Seattle, you know that they’re gonna play for the full 60 minutes, and just maybe we get another miracle back-door cover again against the Cheeseheads. The Giants ain’t winning at Seattle, and Washington ain’t winning at Pittsburgh. Did anyone say first-place Igles!!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Eagles

BEARS (3) Lions, (44.5), 1 p.m.

Very light Leaning Tower of Pisa, or maybe Deep Dish Pizza, to Chicago, but wouldn’t ask anyone to watch this game.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
EJ Smith
Lions
Vegas Vic
Bears

DOLPHINS (11.5) Bengals, (42), 1 p.m.

With Tua and FitzMagic, the Fish are swimming in the right direction, winning and covering six of the last seven.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Bengals
Marcus Hayes
Bengals
Jeff McLane
Bengals
EJ Smith
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Colts (3) TEXANS, (51.5), 1 p.m.

Houston just lost its best receiver, Will Fuller, but Deshaun Watson will be coming at Indy with both arms and both legs.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Colts
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Colts
EJ Smith
Colts
Vegas Vic
Texans

VIKINGS (10) Jaguars, (52), 1 p.m.

If you’re into colors, Purple wins, but with three covers in the last four games, Jax gets the green.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings (Best Bet of the week)
Les Bowen
Vikings (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

Raiders (8) JETS, (47.5), 1 p.m.

Word is that the New Yorkers will not ‘Tank for Trevor,’ and if you can find a +9, throw a few pennies in the pot. 

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders
EJ Smith
Raiders
Vegas Vic
Jets

Saints (3) FALCONS, (46), 1 p.m.

New Orleans is, are you sitting, 11-1 straight up and 10-2 against the spread in the last dozen.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Saints (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Falcons
Jeff McLane
Saints (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints
Browns running back Nick Chubb runs past Jaguars cornerback Luq Barcoo last Sunday.
Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
Browns running back Nick Chubb runs past Jaguars cornerback Luq Barcoo last Sunday.

TITANS (5.5) Browns, (54), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Talk all you want about Derrick Henry, who is leading the league with 1,257 yards, but Cleveland has a two-headed RB monster that actually has gobbled up more acreage than Henry. Nick Chubb, with 719 yards, and Kareem Hunt, with 706, have combined for 1,425 if my calculator is working. That will ease the burden on Baker Mayfield, and just like Tennessee, lets the Browns manage the clock and play keep away. And since the Brownies get DE Myles Garrett back after missing two games, we’re gonna put on the apron and roll with the Baker.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns

SEAHAWKS (10) Giants (47), 4:05 p.m.

Colt McCoy. If the name sounds familiar, you’re right. The ‘Real’ McCoy has been around since 2010, starting with the Browns (2010/12), then one year with the 49ers (2013), five with Washington (2014/19) and now the New York Giants. If you’re wondering why McCoy has bounced around, maybe his career 7-21 record is the reason. Maybe it’s his 29 TDs against 27 INTs. Or, maybe, because he’s just not the ‘Real’ McCoy. He takes over at QB for the NYG after Daniel Jones went down with a hamstring. And now Colt has to look across the field and see what an MVP candidate looks like. We say candidate because it looks like that kid from Kaycee, what’s his name, might be the winner. However, Russell Wilson has been enormous, with 33 TDs (#2 behind Mahomes), 3,216 yards (#3) and #1 in passing percentage at 70.7. He has a monster at WR, DK Metcalf, who leads the NFL with 1,039 receiving yards. Add it all up and there’s only one thing left to say. This is my Best Bet, baby!!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Giants
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks (Best Bet)

Rams (3) CARDINALS (48.5), 4:05 p.m.

Not thrilled with L.A., but the Under looks like a play since the Rams have gone low in seven of the last eight.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Cardinals
EJ Smith
Rams
Vegas Vic
Rams
Can Patriots coach Bill Belichick find a way to beat the Chargers?
Adam Hunger / AP
Can Patriots coach Bill Belichick find a way to beat the Chargers?

CHARGERS (PK) Patriots (47), 4:25 p.m.

Cam Newton was ugly last week against the Cardinals, and we’re not talking about his outfits. Actually like his sartorial flow, but completing only 9-of-18 for 84 yards with two INT’s and zero TDs is just not acceptable. Of course, everyone is screaming about L.A. coach Anthony Lynn and his questionable game management. And how he’s gonna get schooled by the G.O.A.T., Bill Belichick, but his players hear all the chatter, and they’ll be ready to go!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Patriots
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

CHIEFS (14) Broncos (51), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Not gonna get crazy and think upset, but Denver should have a quarterback this week. Not a WR, Kendall Hinton, who was an uglified 1-of-9 for 13 yards. Plus 14 looks appetizing but make it a very, very light tickle.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Broncos
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Broncos

Monday

STEELERS (8.5) Washington (44), 5 p.m. (Fox)

Yes, Pittsburgh will play on just four days rest. Yes, Pittsburgh just lost another fabulous LB, Bud Dupree. But the biggest yes is that Pittsburgh comes rumbling in at 11-0, and Mike Tomlin is gonna have his kids ready for a perfect dozen!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Les Bowen
Washington
Paul Domowitch
Washington
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Washington
EJ Smith
Washington
Vegas Vic
Steelers

Bills (2) 49ERS (48), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

At Glendale, Ariz.

Don’t put too much weight on San Francisco’s win over the L.A. Rams because the 49ers own ‘em. Nobody owns the first-place Buffalo Bills. Gotta believe that Josh Allen has a yuge edge over Nick Mullens, and with a shot at their first division title since 1995, the Buffs ain’t about to take their foot off the gas. Also like the fact that they ‘Circle the Wagons’ against the NFC, enjoying a 5-0 spread perfecto!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
49ers
EJ Smith
Bills (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Bills

Tuesday

RAVENS (7) Cowboys (45), 5 p.m. (Fox)

If it goes, if Lamar Jackson plays, and if I’m not dizzy from all the possibilities, Baltimore is a pinch of salt.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Ravens (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Ravens
EJ Smith
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Ravens

Standings

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
7-5
87-82-4
.515
2. Vegas Vic
4-8
86-83-4
.509
3. Marcus Hayes
6-5
85-84-4
.503
4. Ed Barkowitz
5-6-1
85-84-4
.503
5. EJ Smith
3-9
83-86-4
.491
6. Jeff McLane
6-5-1
81-88-4
.480
7. Les Bowen
7-5
79-90-4
.468

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 8-6, 1-0 (Best Bet)

Les Bowen: 8-6, 1-0

Paul Domowitch: 4-10, 0-1

Marcus Hayes: 6-8, *0-0

Jeff McLane: 9-5, 0-1

EJ Smith: 8-6, 0-1

Vegas Vic: 6-8, 0-1

*Note: The New Orleans-Denver, Baltimore-Pittsburgh games in Week 12 were taken off our board because of COVID-19 developments occurring after our staff picks were published. Marcus Hayes’ best bet was the Steelers.