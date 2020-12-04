Colt McCoy. If the name sounds familiar, you’re right. The ‘Real’ McCoy has been around since 2010, starting with the Browns (2010/12), then one year with the 49ers (2013), five with Washington (2014/19) and now the New York Giants. If you’re wondering why McCoy has bounced around, maybe his career 7-21 record is the reason. Maybe it’s his 29 TDs against 27 INTs. Or, maybe, because he’s just not the ‘Real’ McCoy. He takes over at QB for the NYG after Daniel Jones went down with a hamstring. And now Colt has to look across the field and see what an MVP candidate looks like. We say candidate because it looks like that kid from Kaycee, what’s his name, might be the winner. However, Russell Wilson has been enormous, with 33 TDs (#2 behind Mahomes), 3,216 yards (#3) and #1 in passing percentage at 70.7. He has a monster at WR, DK Metcalf, who leads the NFL with 1,039 receiving yards. Add it all up and there’s only one thing left to say. This is my Best Bet, baby!!