You know I’ve been on the other side of the Eagles lately, but this week could be different.
Looking at last week against Seattle, you know that the Birds are gonna play for the full 60 minutes Sunday, and just maybe we get another miracle back-door cover again against the Green Bay Cheeseheads.
- Doug Pederson has already surrendered some play-calling, and could give away even more, sources say
- What does Jalen Hurts’ usage say about Doug Pederson’s relationship with Eagles’ front office? | Jeff McLane
- Eagles’ trip to Green Bay looks like a mismatch, but Brandon Graham brings fury and focus to his 155th game
Here’s how I stand: Last week’s record: 6-8 (.429). Season record: 86-83-4 (.509).
Here are my picks, and those from our staff.
Wasn’t a history major in college, actually majored in English and creative writing, which some of you are probably laughing at now, but gotta look back to last season. The Igles went to the Frozen Tundra last year in September and posted a 34-27 win as a 3.5 point underdog. Carson WentzSylvania had a solid game, hitting on 16-of-27 for 160 yards, three TDs and shockingly, zero INTs. Of course, he had more weapons, like Jordan Howard, a healthy Miles Sanders at RB, and a healthy Zach Ertz at TE. That’s why the line is at -9 in most spots, and not -3.5. You know we’ve been on the other side of the Birds most weeks, but this could be the spot. Looking at last week against Seattle, you know that they’re gonna play for the full 60 minutes, and just maybe we get another miracle back-door cover again against the Cheeseheads. The Giants ain’t winning at Seattle, and Washington ain’t winning at Pittsburgh. Did anyone say first-place Igles!!
Staff picks:
Very light Leaning Tower of Pisa, or maybe Deep Dish Pizza, to Chicago, but wouldn’t ask anyone to watch this game.
Staff picks:
With Tua and FitzMagic, the Fish are swimming in the right direction, winning and covering six of the last seven.
Staff picks:
Houston just lost its best receiver, Will Fuller, but Deshaun Watson will be coming at Indy with both arms and both legs.
Staff picks:
If you’re into colors, Purple wins, but with three covers in the last four games, Jax gets the green.
Staff picks:
Word is that the New Yorkers will not ‘Tank for Trevor,’ and if you can find a +9, throw a few pennies in the pot.
Staff picks:
New Orleans is, are you sitting, 11-1 straight up and 10-2 against the spread in the last dozen.
Staff picks:
Talk all you want about Derrick Henry, who is leading the league with 1,257 yards, but Cleveland has a two-headed RB monster that actually has gobbled up more acreage than Henry. Nick Chubb, with 719 yards, and Kareem Hunt, with 706, have combined for 1,425 if my calculator is working. That will ease the burden on Baker Mayfield, and just like Tennessee, lets the Browns manage the clock and play keep away. And since the Brownies get DE Myles Garrett back after missing two games, we’re gonna put on the apron and roll with the Baker.
Staff picks:
Colt McCoy. If the name sounds familiar, you’re right. The ‘Real’ McCoy has been around since 2010, starting with the Browns (2010/12), then one year with the 49ers (2013), five with Washington (2014/19) and now the New York Giants. If you’re wondering why McCoy has bounced around, maybe his career 7-21 record is the reason. Maybe it’s his 29 TDs against 27 INTs. Or, maybe, because he’s just not the ‘Real’ McCoy. He takes over at QB for the NYG after Daniel Jones went down with a hamstring. And now Colt has to look across the field and see what an MVP candidate looks like. We say candidate because it looks like that kid from Kaycee, what’s his name, might be the winner. However, Russell Wilson has been enormous, with 33 TDs (#2 behind Mahomes), 3,216 yards (#3) and #1 in passing percentage at 70.7. He has a monster at WR, DK Metcalf, who leads the NFL with 1,039 receiving yards. Add it all up and there’s only one thing left to say. This is my Best Bet, baby!!
Staff picks:
Not thrilled with L.A., but the Under looks like a play since the Rams have gone low in seven of the last eight.
Staff picks:
Cam Newton was ugly last week against the Cardinals, and we’re not talking about his outfits. Actually like his sartorial flow, but completing only 9-of-18 for 84 yards with two INT’s and zero TDs is just not acceptable. Of course, everyone is screaming about L.A. coach Anthony Lynn and his questionable game management. And how he’s gonna get schooled by the G.O.A.T., Bill Belichick, but his players hear all the chatter, and they’ll be ready to go!
Staff picks:
Not gonna get crazy and think upset, but Denver should have a quarterback this week. Not a WR, Kendall Hinton, who was an uglified 1-of-9 for 13 yards. Plus 14 looks appetizing but make it a very, very light tickle.
Staff picks:
Yes, Pittsburgh will play on just four days rest. Yes, Pittsburgh just lost another fabulous LB, Bud Dupree. But the biggest yes is that Pittsburgh comes rumbling in at 11-0, and Mike Tomlin is gonna have his kids ready for a perfect dozen!
Staff picks:
At Glendale, Ariz.
Don’t put too much weight on San Francisco’s win over the L.A. Rams because the 49ers own ‘em. Nobody owns the first-place Buffalo Bills. Gotta believe that Josh Allen has a yuge edge over Nick Mullens, and with a shot at their first division title since 1995, the Buffs ain’t about to take their foot off the gas. Also like the fact that they ‘Circle the Wagons’ against the NFC, enjoying a 5-0 spread perfecto!
Staff picks:
If it goes, if Lamar Jackson plays, and if I’m not dizzy from all the possibilities, Baltimore is a pinch of salt.
Staff picks:
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 8-6, 1-0 (Best Bet)
Les Bowen: 8-6, 1-0
Paul Domowitch: 4-10, 0-1
Marcus Hayes: 6-8, *0-0
Jeff McLane: 9-5, 0-1
EJ Smith: 8-6, 0-1
Vegas Vic: 6-8, 0-1
*Note: The New Orleans-Denver, Baltimore-Pittsburgh games in Week 12 were taken off our board because of COVID-19 developments occurring after our staff picks were published. Marcus Hayes’ best bet was the Steelers.