Mitchell Trubisky is your guy Vic? You’re putting all your chips on Mitchell Trubisky? And Da Bears? Well, yes. Lemme expand. The Vikings rolled into Chicago back on November 16 and posted a 19-13 victory. That was with Nick Foles at QB, and no David Montgomery. Foles was 15 of 26 for only 106 yards, no TDs and one INT. Cordarrelle Patterson was the lead rusher with just 30 yards. Since Mitchell – yeah, I call him Mitchell now – stepped back in, he has thrown for 242, 267 and 267 yards, with seven TDs and only 2 INTs. And his QB ratings have gone from 74.7 to 108.3 to 126.7. Looks like Mitch has figured something out. Since missing a few weeks, Montgomery has roared back with 103, 72 and 113 yards the last three times out. And with the Kahlil Mack-led defense, we’re expecting big things from the visitors from the Windy City. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my Best Bet, Baby!