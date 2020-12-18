It’s Sooner 2018 vs. Sooner 2019. Kyler Murray vs. Jalen Hurts. Understand that everyone is geeked about Jalen HurtSYLVANIA, but let’s take a step back and discuss.
He was 17 of 30 for 167 yards with a QBR of 58.7. Not bad, not great. He rumbled for 106 yards. Totally great! So I have a few issues. With Carson WentzSylvania healthy and looking over his shoulder, will Doug Pederson keep Hurts on a short leash, and pull him after one mistake? Will the Birds keep feeding Miles Sanders? With Jack Driscoll gone, will Matt Pryor and the O-line be able handle ‘Zona LB and Temple star Haason Reddick and the D that had eight sacks last week?
So, you might or might not remember that I have a futures bet on Arizona Over 7.5 wins, and a win on Sunday puts a big fat bundle of cash in my bank account. So, would you:
a) Take the Eagles +6.5 and buy the hook to +7?
b) Take the Eagles on the money line at around +$230 just in case Hurts goes off?
Think I’ll sit back with a small tickle on a) the Birds at +7, and don’t kill me, but root for the Cardinals to win the game and put me OVER for my futures bet!
Green Bay has outscored its last two opponents 41-13 in the first half at home. Buying Cheese -4 or -5 for the half.
Circled the wagons when the Buffs dropped the Steelers, but going with the bow wow plus points in the Mile High air.
After watching the pathetic performance against the Bears, looks like Houston has closed up shop for the 2020 season.
Hope you’re not getting tired of all my double-digit picks? And if Matthew Stafford is gone, pump this baby up.
Just call me double-digit Vic. Not in the habit of laying these gigantic numbers, but this team from New York is historically awful. Everyone knows they’re 0-13 and have been outscored 196-64 on the road. You might not know that the Rams have the best pass defense in the NFL allowing just 191.7 yards per game. Jets QB Sam Darnold managed only 132 yards against Seattle last week, and the Seahawks have the worst pass D in the league allowing 294.8 yards per. Uh oh!
As long as Matty Ice is slinging and Julio Jones is grabbing, we’re on the ATL. No Double J, no play!
You know that I’m not the biggest fan of Cam Newton, but Double B’s teams have covered 18 of 25 on extra rest.
This all depends on the status of Washington QB Alex Smith. If he goes, then we go. If he sits, then we sit.
Mitchell Trubisky is your guy Vic? You’re putting all your chips on Mitchell Trubisky? And Da Bears? Well, yes. Lemme expand. The Vikings rolled into Chicago back on November 16 and posted a 19-13 victory. That was with Nick Foles at QB, and no David Montgomery. Foles was 15 of 26 for only 106 yards, no TDs and one INT. Cordarrelle Patterson was the lead rusher with just 30 yards. Since Mitchell – yeah, I call him Mitchell now – stepped back in, he has thrown for 242, 267 and 267 yards, with seven TDs and only 2 INTs. And his QB ratings have gone from 74.7 to 108.3 to 126.7. Looks like Mitch has figured something out. Since missing a few weeks, Montgomery has roared back with 103, 72 and 113 yards the last three times out. And with the Kahlil Mack-led defense, we’re expecting big things from the visitors from the Windy City. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my Best Bet, Baby!
Continuing with our double-digit extravaganza, gotta have Baltimore against Jacksonville. Normally, we would try to avoid a team that came off an emotional last-second victory the week before, but no. The Ravens are starting to heat up offensively, it’s December, and have scored 81 points the last two games. They’ve also been a beast in December, winning seven of the last eight. And finally, it’s the 1-12 Jags on the other side of the field. NUF said.
Cleveland is 3-0 straight up and against the spread against the NFC LEAST. Make it 4-0 when the gun sounds!
If Drew Brees was gonna start at QB, we might have switched over to New Orleans, but it’s gonna be Taysom Hill again. Nothing against Taysom, but he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer! And it looks like Patrick Mahomes is! Can’t possibly argue with a team and a QB that have posted 21 wins in their last 22 games. Even as I type that, it doesn’t compute in my head. 21-1! That doesn’t seem real, but look again, and again, and it’s a fact Jack!
Like Dallas here, but a little nervous about the line. Not quite sure why a depleted San Francisco team is a three-point favorite, but as long as Double E, Ezekiel Elliott is healthy, how ‘bout betting them Cowboys!
What has changed since Week 9 when Pittsburgh destroyed Cincinnati 36-10? Joe Burrow is GONE! Last three scores in this matchup have the Steel on top by an aggregate of 79-23, or 18.6 per game. One more double-digit winner baby.
Entering Week 15
Last week
Marcus Hayes 12-4, EJ Smith 10-6, Vegas Vic 10-6, Ed Barkowitz 9-7, Paul Domowitch 9-7, Les Bowen 7-9, Jeff McLane 6-10.
Picking Eagles’ games (against spread)
Ed Barkowitz 9-4, Marcus Hayes 8-5, Les Bowen 7-6, Vegas Vic 7-6, EJ Smith 6-7, Paul Domowitch 4-9, Jeff McLane 2-11.