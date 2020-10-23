Even as new quarterback Cam Newton and the New England Patriots struggle to win games, this one is likely to be more about revenge. That’s the first order of business for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded away from the Pats to San Fran a few years ago. That’s my best bet!

Here are the rest of the Week 7 games, and the Inquirer staff picks:

Related stories

Sunday

Games are listed in Vegas oddsmakers' rotational order.

Browns (3) BENGALS (50.5), 1 p.m.

Kinda leaning to Cleveland, but gotta find out if Baker Mayfield’s ribs are healthy.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Bengals
Jeff McLane
Bengals
EJ Smith
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns
Cowboys (Pk) WASHINGTON (46.5), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

There’s a petition circulating to cancel this game considering it might be harmful to your eyes. I just signed!

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Washington
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Washington
EJ Smith
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys
FALCONS (2.5) Lions (55.5), 1 p.m.

Matt Ryan is probably humming the tune, “Me and Mrs. Jones” but replacing Mrs. Jones with Julio. Without Double J playing catch with Matty Ice, Atlanta was not doing any damage. With Jones, the Falcons were unstoppable last week. Ryan hit on 30 of 40 for 371 yards and 4 TDs. Julio snagged 8 of those passes for 137 yards and 2 TDs with an average catch of 17+ yards. As long as Mr. Jones is on the field, we’re on the ATL. If he sits, wash the wager.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Falcons
EJ Smith
Lions
Vegas Vic
Lions
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 371 yards and four TDs last week.
Bruce Kluckhohn / AP
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 371 yards and four TDs last week.
SAINTS (7.5) Panthers (51.5), 1 p.m.

Three weeks ago, New Orleans squeezed out a 35-29 win against Detroit then followed with a 30-27 W against the Chargers. Buyin' Carolina.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
EJ Smith
Panthers
Vegas Vic
Panthers
Bills (13) JETS (45.5), 1 p.m.

Not in the habit of laying double digits, especially on the road, but after watching New York get bageled by the Dolphins, falling to 0-6 straight up and against the spread, Buffalo should cover this number with room to spare.

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Bills
Vegas Vic
Bills
Packers (3.5) TEXANS (57), 1 p.m.

If you’re coming into Mr. Rodgers neighborhood, know that Mr. Discount Double Check is five & oh coming off a loss.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Texans
Les Bowen
Packers (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Texans
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers
Seahawks (3.5) CARDINALS (56.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Kyler Murray went home Monday and didn’t have to put on a show as Arizona smothered the Cowboys in Dallas, 38-10. Why no show? He fed RB Kenyon Drake, who gobbled up 164 yards. The last time the Cards played Seattle, Murray was 11 of 18 for 118 yards and a TD before leaving with a hamstring. What else happened? Glad you asked. Drake, the running back, not the singer, rumbled for 166 yards against the Seahawks. And how many rushing yards did Seattle give up the last time out? Glad you asked. How about 201 to the Vikings!

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
EJ Smith
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown against Dallas last week.
Michael Ainsworth / AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown against Dallas last week.
PATRIOTS (2.5) 49ers (43.5), 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)

Take every single New England stat and trend, and throw it in the garbage! The Patriots are 24-4 in their last 28 home games. Throw it in the garbage! The Patriots had a 20-year run of covering around 59% of their games. Throw it in the garbage! The Patriots have won four of the last five against the NFC West. Throw it in the garbage! Every single stat and trend was with Tom Brady running the show. TB12 is gone, and that’s why New England is under water at 2-3 for the first time since 2002. But this isn’t only about Brady. It’s also about revenge, baby! That’s the first order of business for Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded away a few years ago. Jimmy G was solid against a tough L.A. Rams defense last week, clicking on 23 of 33 for 268 yards with 3 TDs and no INTs. With Cam Newton as the leading rusher, things will only get uglier for the Patriots and Double B, and that’s why there is only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!!!

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
49ers
Les Bowen
49ers
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Patriots
EJ Smith
Patriots
Vegas Vic
49ers (Best Bet)
Chiefs (9.5) BRONCOS (49.5), 4:25 p.m.

Before you get too excited about Denver’s little two-game winning streak, remember it was against the 0-5 New York Jets, and the 2-3 New England Patriots. What you need to get excited about is Patrick Mahomes and his work against the Broncos. Can I say ridonkulous. These AFC West rivals played twice last season, and Kaycee destroyed 'em each time. It was 30-6 in the first meeting at Mile High, and 23-3 in the next game at K.C. That’s only a combined 53-9. Which is only an average winning margin of 22 points per game. And the spread is only 9.5? Actually, Mahomes was injured in the first half of the game at Denver after completing 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a TD. Mahomes was back and humming in Kansas City, hitting on 27 of 34 for 340 yards and 2 TDs. And now Patrick has a two-headed monster in the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell ready to roll after getting out of the Jets prison in New York.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Broncos
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Broncos
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs
Buccaneers (3.5) RAIDERS (43.5), 4:05 p.m.

Never comfortable going against TB12, but with Derek Carr in a nice zone, we’ll tickle our hometown Silver & Black.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders
EJ Smith
Buccaneers
Vegas Vic
Raiders
TITANS (1) Steelers (50.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Three perfect teams out there, and two play in Nashville. We’re on the kids from Music City. Everyone is yakking about Pittsburgh’s defense, which is fine, but with the exception of the Browns, none of the opponents have a winning record. But stopping the Titans and Ryan Tannehill ain’t gonna be easy. After a slow start, Tennessee has put up an average of 37 points per game, and Ryan T’s numbers (121/173, 69%, with 13 TDs and 2 INTs) have been phenomenal!

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Steelers
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Steelers (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Titans
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been on a tear of late.
Jim Mone / AP
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been on a tear of late.
CHARGERS (8) Jaguars (49), 4:25 p.m.

Not sure that L.A. deserves to be a snowman against Jax, but will roll with the new kid on the block, Justin Herbert.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

Monday

RAMS (6) Bears (45), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago might be a legit 5-1 team, but it might be all smoke & mirrors. However, there’s no smoke & no mirrors with this Los Angeles team that has been money coming off a loss, with a 7-0 perfecto against the spread.

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Bears
EJ Smith
Bears
Vegas Vic
Rams

Thursday

EAGLES (4) Giants (43.5)

Eagles 22, Giants 21

Staff picks
Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Eagles
Jeff McLane
Eagles (Best Bet of the week)
EJ Smith
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Eagles

Standings

Entering Week 7

Last week
BB
YTD
Pct.
1. EJ Smith
5-9
3-3
48-40-1
.545
2. Marcus Hayes
8-6
3-3
47-41-1
.534
3. Jeff McLane
6-8
5-1
44-44-1
.500
4. Ed Barkowitz
8-6
3-3
44-44-1
.500
5. Vegas Vic
4-10
1-5
44-44-1
.500
6. Paul Domowitch
9-5
5-1
43-45-1
.489
7. Les Bowen
5-9
3-3
43-45-1
.489