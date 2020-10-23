Take every single New England stat and trend, and throw it in the garbage! The Patriots are 24-4 in their last 28 home games. Throw it in the garbage! The Patriots had a 20-year run of covering around 59% of their games. Throw it in the garbage! The Patriots have won four of the last five against the NFC West. Throw it in the garbage! Every single stat and trend was with Tom Brady running the show. TB12 is gone, and that’s why New England is under water at 2-3 for the first time since 2002. But this isn’t only about Brady. It’s also about revenge, baby! That’s the first order of business for Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded away a few years ago. Jimmy G was solid against a tough L.A. Rams defense last week, clicking on 23 of 33 for 268 yards with 3 TDs and no INTs. With Cam Newton as the leading rusher, things will only get uglier for the Patriots and Double B, and that’s why there is only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!!!