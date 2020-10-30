My head is still spinning. On Sunday night, the first-place Iggles opened at -3.5, which was pretty close to the numbers in my power ratings. Then mayhem ensued. With the news that Dallas QB Andy Dalton is questionable, the line zoomed to -7.5, then just yesterday morning, jumped again to -9.5. Not sure where it will land, but man, we’re in some crazy 2020 territory. At first glance, you’re thinking, take the Birds at any price against a Cowboy team that owns an 0-7 negative perfecto against the spread. We’re all wondering if Dalton will go, but if not, it’s the amazing Ben DiNucci. If you’re wondering, and everyone is, ‘The Nooch’ played his college ball at that powerhouse James Madison University, and was a 7th-round pick. Try to take a position on every Eagles game, but laying 9 or more with a team that has two wins, by a grand total of six points, could be dangerous. Got 12 other games to bet, so depending on Dalton, it’s a teeny tiny Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Green, or, wallet closed if the spread goes over 10.