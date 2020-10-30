It’s all about Andy. Depending on whether Dallas QB Andy Dalton can play after passing through concussion protocol, I’m leaning a teeny tiny bit to the Philly Gang in Green. But if the spread goes over 10, leave it be.
Here are the rest my picks, and the staff selections.
My head is still spinning. On Sunday night, the first-place Iggles opened at -3.5, which was pretty close to the numbers in my power ratings. Then mayhem ensued. With the news that Dallas QB Andy Dalton is questionable, the line zoomed to -7.5, then just yesterday morning, jumped again to -9.5. Not sure where it will land, but man, we’re in some crazy 2020 territory. At first glance, you’re thinking, take the Birds at any price against a Cowboy team that owns an 0-7 negative perfecto against the spread. We’re all wondering if Dalton will go, but if not, it’s the amazing Ben DiNucci. If you’re wondering, and everyone is, ‘The Nooch’ played his college ball at that powerhouse James Madison University, and was a 7th-round pick. Try to take a position on every Eagles game, but laying 9 or more with a team that has two wins, by a grand total of six points, could be dangerous. Got 12 other games to bet, so depending on Dalton, it’s a teeny tiny Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Green, or, wallet closed if the spread goes over 10.
Like the way Matthew Stafford and Detroit are rolling, winning and covering three of the last four.
Aaron Rodgers hit 32-of-44 for 364 yards and 4 TDs last week, and Minny has allowed 67 points the last two weeks. Uh oh!
New England has won seven in a row and 35 of the last 40 against Buffalo. Just like last week, throw it in the garbage. This New England team is really bad. Are you sitting? Because I’m gonna tell you that they might not make it to .500 by the end of the season. They had the most opt outs of any NFL squad, lost All-Pro LB Dont’a Hightower, and have to rely on Cam Newton (9-15 for 98 yards and three INTs last week) who can barely lift his right arm above his shoulder.
After raving about Joe Burreaux and how he covers, yes, I’m an idiot, and have gone against him the last two weeks, and he covered both. The Tiger King is 5-1-1 against the spread, and my wallet is backing him against Tennessee.
No OBJ, no problem. Last week, Odell Beckham Jr. went down in the first quarter without a catch. So, what did Baker Mayfield do? He looked to Rashard Higgins (6 catches), Jarvis Landry (5), Harrison Bryant (4) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (3) to take up the slack. And, boy, did they ever. The Baker wound up hitting 22-of-28 (79%) for 297 yards and five TDs. The Brownies have won seven of the last eight at home, and should post a W with room to spare.
Kaycee opened -21.5 and has dropped to -19.5. Who is betting the Jets? Raise your hands please, and then tell me why.
Daylight savings time, folks. Remember to set your clocks back an hour, so that you can experience Tua Time. Yup, Tagovailoa is gonna make his first NFL start, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick. And we’re banking on the fact that Miami head coach Brian Flores knows something that we don’t. Also banking on the fact that the Fish have been swimming in the right direction at home, right to the bank, covering four of the last five.
Would check on the status of Chicago WR Allen Robinson before barking with this dog. He goes, we tickle Da Bears.
Understand that Seattle’s defense is Swiss-cheesy, but how you gonna go against Russell Wilson, who is hitting targets at 71%, and has 1,890 air yards with 22 TDs. And oh yeah, the 'Hawks have won 11 of the last 13 against the Niners.
Love the new kid Justin Herbert, and love the fact that the Lightning Bolts have won eight of the last 11 as a road favorite.
No offense to the Igles, but praying that this game moves to the late Sunday night window. Maybe the best rivalry in the NFL at the moment. If you wanna look back at last season for some perspective, Baltimore won both, at Pittsburgh, 26-23, in OT, in the first meeting, then 28-10 in the rematch at home. In the first game, Lamar Jackson had some issues, throwing three interceptions and getting sacked five times. The Steelers had Mason Rudolph at QB for that game, and he managed just 131 air yards. In the second game, Pitt had Devlin Hodges under center, and he was awful, hitting on 11-of-21 for 96 yards. What you didn’t see was the name Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben missed both games, but he’s back, and the Steel is perfect at 6-0, 5-1 against the spread. And since the Steelers have covered eight of the last 10 (80%) as a road underdog, there’s only one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby!
Eight Giant players and two coaches are in quarantine, so, this game might not happen. If it does, TB12 and his Pirates cover.
Entering Week 8/Best bets in parentheses
Last week
Paul Domowitch 9-4-1 (0-1), Les Bowen 8-5-1 (1-0), Vegas Vic 7-6-1 (1-0), EJ Smith 7-6-1 (0-1), Marcus Hayes 4-9-1 (1-0), Ed Barkowitz 4-9-1 (0-1), Jeff McLane 1-12-1 (0-1).
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 5-2, Marcus Hayes 4-3, Les Bowen 2-5, EJ Smith 2-5, Vegas Vic 2-5, Paul Domowitch 1-6, Jeff McLane 0-7.