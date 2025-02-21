Here’s where Eagles players rank on PFF’s top 101 players from the NFL season

Less than two weeks after the Super Bowl, Pro Football Focus released its rankings of the top 101 players from the 2024 NFL season — highlighting the top talent in the league, regardless of position. The list is determined by each individual’s performance during the season, also factoring in the playoffs. The Eagles have the most players featured on the list compared to any other team, with 11 players mentioned. The Detroit Lions follow with nine.

Here’s where the Eagles rank …

91. Jalen Hurts, quarterback

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts’ postseason performance catapulted the quarterback into the PFF’s top 101 players. In last year’s 2023 rankings, Hurts ranked No. 72. This year he sits ahead of DeForest Buckner (No. 92) and Jessie Bates III (No. 93).

What they’re saying: “Hurts may have finished the regular season as just the NFL’s 21st-highest-graded quarterback, but he would not be denied in the playoffs, making his inclusion on this list a must. During the Eagles’ run to becoming Super Bowl 59 champs, the dynamic signal-caller clocked an 87.2 PFF overall grade — second to only Lamar Jackson — highlighted by his postseason-leading 93.8 clean pocket passing grade.” — PFF

90. Milton Williams, defensive tackle

Williams, a 2021 third-round pick, didn’t make last year’s top 101 players list — but this year his performance was enough to place him one spot above Super Bowl MVP Hurts and behind Charles Cross (No. 89) and Bernhard Raimann (No. 88).

What they’re saying: “Williams was another player crucial to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason, which will undoubtedly earn him a lucrative payday in free agency. He also finished the regular season with career-high marks in sacks (six), pressures (44), pass-rush win rate (17.7%) and pass-rush productivity rating (8.2).” — PFF

78. Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback

Mitchell has made an immediate impact on the team in his rookie season — earning the nickname Quintonamo Bay. He sits above Jaylon Johnson (No. 94), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 79) and Tee Higgins (No. 80).

What they’re saying: “He earned an outstanding 79.8 coverage grade, which places him sixth among qualified cornerbacks and second among rookies behind teammate Cooper DeJean. Mitchell’s 10 pass breakups, postseason included, tied him for seventh-most at the position. He proved in just one year that he will be a mainstay in the Eagles’ secondary and potentially an All-Pro very soon.” — PFF

77. Jalen Carter, defensive tackle

The ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Carter dominated in the 2024 season. Carter made the PFF’s 2023 top 101 players as a rookie, ranking at No. 68. Now, he ranks below James Cook (No. 76) and Mark Andrews (No. 75).

What they’re saying: “Carter continues to prove he is one of the NFL’s premier interior pass-rushers. He finished the season with an 84.4 pass-rush grade that is bested by only three other qualified defensive tackles. He also placed 10th among that same group with a 12.9% pass-rush win rate. Just two years into his career, Carter is already the foundation of Philadelphia’s defensive line.” — PFF

64. Landon Dickerson, guard

Dickerson wasn’t on PFF’s 2023 top 101 players list. But this year the three-time Pro Bowler was ranked at No. 64, ahead of Alex Highsmith (No. 65) and Terry McLaurin (No. 66) and behind No. 63 Baker Mayfield.

What they’re saying: “Dickerson set new career highs with a 78.6 overall grade and a 79.4 run-blocking grade during the Eagles’ championship run this season. Both marks sit inside the NFL’s top-eight qualified guards. He also turned in the single-game performance of his career with a 94.0 grade in the team’s divisional-round win over the Rams.” — PFF

45. Cooper DeJean, cornerback

The Eagles other rookie cornerback made his way onto the list at No. 45. DeJean has made impressive plays — including a pick-six on Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX. DeJean sits ahead of Joe Thuney (No. 46) and Frank Ragnow (No. 47).

What they’re saying: “The rookie earned a spot in the top 50 of this list for more than what he did in the final game though. The second-round pick’s 86.3 PFF grade led all cornerbacks in the NFL, as he locked down the slot for the Eagles, an area where they ranked dead last the year before.” — PFF

30. A.J. Brown, wide receiver

After a season full of negative chatter surrounding his attitude, Brown still ranks No. 30 on PFF’s top 101 players list. Brown sits ahead of wide receiver Drake London (No. 31) and below Puka Nacua (No. 29).

What they’re saying: “While the Eagles’ rushing attack often steals the spotlight, Brown’s impact on the offense cannot be overstated. He was virtually unguardable in single coverage, earning the NFL’s highest receiving grade (96.3) when matched against a lone defensive back. His dominance was key to the team’s success throughout the season.” — PFF

18. Lane Johnson, offensive tackle

The 12-year veteran continues to make an impact. The six-time Pro Bowler was ranked No. 61 on last year’s list — moving up 43 spots and ahead of Kerby Joseph (No. 19) and Jayden Daniels (No. 20).

What they’re saying: “Johnson was one of just three offensive linemen in 2024 to earn at least an 85.0 grade in both run blocking and pass protection. He didn’t allow a sack through his first 18 games before surrendering one in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against Kansas City. Incredibly, the future Hall of Famer recorded a career-best 88.9 overall grade at age 34, proving that he remains one of the best in the game when healthy.” — PFF

11. Zack Baun, linebacker

Baun had 151 total tackles and 3.5 sacks — earning his first All-Pro nod in his first season with the Eagles. He is ranked ahead of Pat Surtain II (No. 12) and George Kittle (No. 13) and behind another first-year Eagles player.

What they’re saying: “PFF’s Breakout Player of the Year, Baun emerged as the NFL’s highest-graded linebacker in his first full season at the position. He led all linebackers with a 90.9 coverage grade, racking up 35 coverage stops, three interceptions and three pass breakups. His impact wasn’t limited to coverage; he also posted a strong 79.4 run-defense grade. After a standout season, Baun is poised for a big payday in free agency.” — PFF

10. Saquon Barkley, running back

Barkley did quite a lot in his first year in Philadelphia. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and gave fans impressive highlight reel moments such as his backward hurdle. Barkley’s performance pushed him into the top 10, behind T.J. Watt (No. 9) and Chris Jones (No. 8).

What they’re saying: “Barkley turned in a historic performance this season, racking up over 2,500 rushing yards if we include the postseason. He led the NFL with 55 explosive runs this season while finishing second with 83 missed tackles forced. Barkley became the Eagles’ closer this season as he led all running backs in attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns in the fourth quarter of games.” — PFF

3. Jordan Mailata, offensive tackle

Mailata is the top ranked Eagles player on the list at No. 3. In last year’s PFF top 101 list, he was ranked No. 42. Now, Mailata is behind only Myles Garrett (No. 2) and Lamar Jackson (No. 1).