The NFL Players Association said Friday that it has major reservations about the league opening training camps next week, particularly in COVID-19 hot spots like Miami, Houston, Phoenix and Los Angeles. But it said the decision ultimately is in the hands of the league.
“The league is management,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Friday on a video conference call with about 100 reporters. “They have the exclusive right, just like somebody who owns a plant, regarding when it opens and when it closes.
“They have a schedule they want to stick to. Right now, they’ve made the decision that they want training camps to open on time. Therefore, the role of the union is to hold them accountable about whether it’s safe to open now.”
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who is the NFLPA president, spoke with a number of league physicians Thursday night, including those in COVID hotspots, about the wisdom of opening training camps next week in some of these places. He got little satisfaction.
“Our position was we have players who are very nervous about flying from a relatively safe location into a hot spot with their families,” said Tretter, who succeeded Eric Winston as the union’s president in March. “That’s a major concern. Houston, Miami, how safe is that given the spikes of the virus in those places?”
Said Smith: “the doctors said last night, with a couple of reservations, that they felt it was safe to open training camps. And they provided their medical reasons. That’s where we are.”
The Eagles and most of the rest of the league’s 32 teams are scheduled to open camp on July 28, but rookies and selected veterans can report earlier.
Two other major sticking points in discussions between the league and the union are the frequency of testing and the number of preseason games. The union wants daily testing of its players, but the league has resisted. The union also has asked the league to cancel all preseason games. Last month, the league reduced the preseason from four to two games.
“We believe daily testing is important, particularly given some of these hot spots,‘' Smith said. “It’s our belief that daily testing is going to be necessary.”