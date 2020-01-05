--Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat have been key contributors to the Eagles’ pass-rush success in the last five games. Curry has four of his five sacks in the last five games, along with a team-high 17 total quarterback pressures on 107 rush opportunities. Sweat has had 13 pressures (2 sacks, 2 hits, 9 hurries) on 106 rush chances. Derek Barnett, who missed two of those five games with an ankle injury, also has 13 pressures (3 sacks, 5 hits, 5 hurries) on just 94 rush opportunities. Fletcher Cox has 13 pressures (1 sacks, 4 hits, 8 hurries) on 172 rush chances. Brandon Graham has 12 (1-2-9) in 152.