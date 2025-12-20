Three happy thoughts about the Eagles, for a change

Ho, ho, ho.

‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house I couldn’t find anything about which to grouse.

Advertisement

The Cowboys have Cowboyed, the Commies are done, the Eagles will again be the NFC East’s No. 1.

And not only that but they’ll be better than the Bucs, which means they won’t play the Rams, which really would have sucked.

Why you’d count out the Eagles is really beyond me, and that goes double for the grinches shouting Nick Sirianni.

I like the Eagles’ chances, and you can call me a fool, though I’ll call you a Scrooge if you say, “Bah, humbug … Patullo.”

Three reasons to cheer up about the Eagles as they look to clinch the division against the Commanders on Saturday.

1. The Eagles can easily end up with the No. 2 seed and host the NFC Championship game.

I’m not going to try to put into words all of the various scenarios that could play out over the final three weeks of the regular season. But there are two important points.

The Rams and Seahawks could be headed for a rubber match in their season series, which they’ve split in two of the more entertaining games of the season. One of those teams will likely enter the postseason as the fifth seed, and the other the one seed, which would put them in position to face each other in the divisional round, given that the second-best team in the NFC West (Rams or Seahawks) looks a lot better than the best team in the NFC South (Bucs or Panthers), whom they’d face in the wild-card round. The Bears (10-4) close out the season against three potential playoff teams, with home games against the Packers and Lions sandwiched around a road game in San Francisco. They’ve already lost to the Packers and Lions. In a scenario where the Bears lose two or three of those games, the Eagles could finish ahead of them by winning out, or even by winning two of three.

In other words, the Eagles could easily end up hosting the Bears in the wild-card round and then playing someone other than the Seahawks or Rams in the divisional round. They would then host the NFC Championship if the lower-seeded team (Rams at the moment) knocked off the higher-seeded team (Seahawks).

The moral of the story is that the NFC is wide open. Sure, the road is likely to be tougher than it was a year ago, when the Commanders somehow advanced to the NFC Championship. The 49ers have won four straight games since Brock Purdy’s return at quarterback, with an average margin of victory of 16.25 points. Their only losses on the season have come against the 10-4 Jaguars, the 11-4 Rams, the 9-5 Texans, and a Bucs team that was 5-1 at the time. The Lions aren’t dead yet. If they beat the Steelers at home this week, they could easily be playing the Bears in Week 18 with a playoff berth on the line. Rams, Lions, 49ers would be a heck of a collection of wild-card teams.

But none of these teams are great, are they? The Eagles would be no worse than a coin flip in any potential playoff matchup, home or road. Even as the three seed, the Eagles would have a realistic chance at hosting an NFC Championship game.

2. Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter could be back on the offensive and defensive lines for the second or third-seeded Eagles.

Anytime Johnson misses a snap we hear about how important he is. The Eagles have lost six of their last nine meaningful games that they’ve played without their All-Pro right tackle, including three this season. But I don’t often hear Johnson’s absence when it comes time to dole out blame for the offense’s underperformance this season. That’s partially because they’ve struggled with him in the lineup. But they were also 8-2 with a bunch of big wins.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 16: What you need to know and a prediction

Carter’s impact is nearly as big on the defensive line. Over the last three seasons, the Eagles have lost five of the seven meaningful games that Carter has missed. One of the two wins was the season opener against the Cowboys, which easily could have been a loss. Carter clearly wasn’t himself in the Eagles’ loss to the Bears. A healthy return for the postseason alongside Johnson could be massive.

3. The Eagles could be better than we’re giving them credit for.

Rarely is it as easy as it was for the Eagles last season.

That’s something that has been underemphasized by your faithful servants in the chattering classes as we’ve performed our living autopsies on the 2025 season. While the Eagles have offered plenty to critique, a big part of their problem is perception. They set a standard that would have been tough for any team to match, let alone a team that is where they are in their talent cycle. Only five other times in the last 10 seasons had a team score at least 463 points while allowing 303 or fewer. Only once in the Super Bowl Era has a team done it in back-to-back seasons (the 1993-94 49ers). Heck, only five teams have done it multiple times in that 59-year span.

A big part of it is economics. Jalen Hurts’ cap hit jumped from $13.6 million in 2024 to $21.9 million in 2025. DeVonta Smith’s went from $7.5 million to $10.7 million. Jordan Mailata’s went from $11.7 million to $15.2 million. Combined, that’s an increase of about $15 million going to three players. That means the Eagles have $15 million fewer dollars worth of players elsewhere on the roster compared to 2024. In 2024, they spent roughly $15.4 million on the combined cap hits of Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Mekhi Becton. Economics is known as the dismal science for good reason.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Commanders: Playoff scenarios, predictions, injury reports, and what everyone is talking about

But money isn’t the only element of the story. The NFL carefully structures itself to avoid prolonged runs by teams that were as dominant as the Eagles were last season. Parity is the goal of the draft, and of the scheduling process, and, yes, of the salary cap.

Over the last 10 seasons, the most games any team has won in a 65-game stretch is 53, which the Chiefs did between 2019-23. As of today, the Eagles have won 48 of their last 65, dating back to the start of the 2022 season. They are one of only five teams to accomplish that over the last decade.

Point is, the Eagles’ roller-coaster ride of the last four years is unique only because of the highs. No, they aren’t the steamroller they were last season. But you don’t need to be a steamroller to win a Super Bowl. Right now, the Eagles have as much reason as any team in the NFC to consider themselves the team to beat.