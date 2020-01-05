If the Eagles beat the Seahawks, they’ll head to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field next weekend for a late Sunday divisional-round playoff battle with the No. 2-seeded Green Bay Packers. The game will kick off at 6:40 p.m. on Fox29.
The Vikings’ upset win over the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon sends sixth-seeded Minnesota to the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next Saturday for the other NFC divisional-round game. The Packers had a bye in the wild-card round.
If the Eagles beat the Packers and the Vikings beat the Niners, the NFC championship game will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 19.
The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-27, in a Thursday night Week 4 meeting at Lambeau. The Packers had the ball on the Eagles’ 3-yard line with 28 seconds left. But Aaron Rodgers’ pass for Marquez Valdes-Scantling was deflected by cornerback Craig James and intercepted by Nigel Bradham to clinch the game.
The Packers had seven red-zone opportunities in that game, but converted just three into touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers threw 53 passes for 422 yards, but had just two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Davante Adams caught eight passes for 158 yards in the first half against the Eagles, but had just two catches for 22 yards in the second half. He left the game early in the fourth quarter with a turf toe injury.
The Eagles rushed for 176 yards in that game, including 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries by Jordan Howard and 72 yards on 11 carries by rookie Miles Sanders.
Carson Wentz only had 160 passing yards, but threw touchdown passes to Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert and Howard.
— The Packers won their final five regular-season games, giving up just 71 points in those five games. The Packers held nine of their 16 opponents to 20 or fewer points.
— Running back Aaron Jones rushed for 1,084 yards. He was the Packers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Eddie Lacy in 2014. The Eagles held him to 21 yards on 13 carries in Week 4.
— In his first season in Matt LaFleur’s offense, Rodgers had his lowest passer rating (95.4) since 2015 and his lowest completion percentage (62.0) since ’15. But his plus-22 touchdowns-to-interceptions differential was the fourth best in the league.
— The Packers finished seventh in takeaways (25) and third in interceptions (17). They were third in turnover differential (plus-12).
NFC: 6. Minnesota Vikings at 1. San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. (NBC) 10
AFC: 6. Tennessee Titans at 1. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (CBS3)
AFC: 5. Houston Texans at 2. Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. (CBS3)
NFC: 4. Philadelphia Eagles or 5. Seattle Seahawks at 2. Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. (Fox29)