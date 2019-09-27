From there, the Eagles’ offensive line and suddenly potent running game almost took over, pounding a defense that had given up a total of 35 points in the first three games. The visitors had 177 rushing yards on 32 carries as the clock ticked to the two-minute warning. But by that time, Rodgers had the ball back -- Wentz missed Alshon Jeffery on third-and-6 from the Packers’ 49, a few first downs short of a field goal attempt that might have put the game away.