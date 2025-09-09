Week 2 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles no longer the unanimous No. 1 despite win

The first week of the NFL season has concluded, and the Eagles are already off to a 1-0 start thanks to their closer-than-expected win over the Dallas Cowboys.

By virtue of being the reigning Super Bowl champs — and having a solid, drama-free offseason — the Eagles ranked first in every preseason NFL power rankings we could get our hands on last week. But now that the season has started, anything can happen.

Advertisement

Here’s where the Birds rank heading into Week 2 …

ESPN: second

The Buffalo Bills moved into first place in ESPN’s rankings after a Sunday Night Football comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, with the Eagles slotting in just behind them in second. ESPN shouted out first-round pick Jihaad Campbell as the Eagles’ best newcomer in the opening win.

“The rookie out of Alabama played all but five snaps on defense. He was credited with a key forced fumble in the second half that thwarted a promising Cowboys drive,” Tim McManus wrote. “He finished with three tackles and did not allow a reception the two times he was targeted in the passing game. Campbell’s most memorable play was a pass breakup deep down the seam, where he stayed stride for stride with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and denied a pinpoint pass from Dak Prescott. The linebacker tandem of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be one of the best in the league.”

» READ MORE: Eli Manning tries to recruit Saquon Barkley back to the Giants and takes credit for backward hurdle during ‘Manningcast’

USA Today: first

The Birds stayed in the top spot.

“Their opening night win was defined by Jalen (QB Hurts efficiently carving up the Cowboys) and Jalen (DT Carter efficiently getting himself ejected with one shot of spittle aimed at Dak Prescott),” Nate Davis wrote. “Both, along with new teammate Za’Darius Smith, will be on the field for Sunday’s Super Bowl 59 rematch with K.C. — Hurts maybe needing to involve his receivers more, and game-wrecking Carter needing … to simply remain involved and focused.”

In assuming that Carter will play against the Chiefs, do they know something we don’t about (a lack of) additional discipline for Carter? As of this writing, he could still face a suspension from the league or the team.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni will keep Jalen Carter’s discipline private; Eagles have an edge crunch, and more

The Athletic: first

The Athletic kept the Birds in first, even though it acknowledged that the Eagles brought their “‘C’ game” against the Cowboys.

“The defending champs won in relatively stress-free fashion, even with Saquon Barkley getting bottled up for 3.3 yards per carry, while committing five more penalties than the Cowboys, without getting their top receiver involved, without arguably their top defensive player (who was thrown out of the game before the first snap) and without notching a sack,” Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. “A win with their ‘C’ game is a good sign for what’s to come.”

» READ MORE: Tank Bigsby trade is latest Eagles effort to win new NFL kickoff format

Bleacher Report: first

The Eagles didn’t look like world beaters on Thursday — but they did enough to win. Bleacher Report is keeping the Birds in the top spot until they don’t.

“Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott, which resulted in his ejection and created a gaping hole in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles defense. A.J. Brown spent three hours working on his cardiovascular conditioning, hauling in one pass for 8 yards. Despite the lackluster showing from the Eagles as a team, they found a way to win with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley scoring three rushing touchdowns combined. Until the 2024 champions lose, they should be No. 1 in our rankings.”

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2: Here are the numbers that matter

CBS Sports: first

If the start of the 2024 season taught us anything, it’s that your season is not defined by how good you look the first four weeks.

“They picked up right where they left off last year,” Pete Prisco wrote. “The offense will be tough to stop, but they face a tough one at Kansas City this week.”

» READ MORE: David Murphy: Forget all the Week 1 questions: The Eagles are still better than the Chiefs

NFL.com: first

The Eagles left Thursday’s game with a few question marks, but they showed enough to stay in the top spot at NFL.com.

“It’s Week 2, and some 2024 contenders had shaky moments in recent days, so by the end of Week 1, nothing that had happened to the Eagles in the Kickoff Game ultimately felt all that shocking,” Eric Edholm wrote. “Philadelphia took care of business, dealing with adversity the way a defending Super Bowl champion should, and finished off the Cowboys.”

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 2 vs. the Chiefs