Did Eli Manning teach Saquon Barkley his backward hurdle? Highlights from Barkley’s ‘Manningcast’ appearance

After a 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Eagles’ season opener last week, Saquon Barkley made another primetime appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast, which airs on ESPN2.

Barkley joined Peyton and Eli Manning ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears matchup. It was Barkley’s second guest appearance on the Manningcast.

Hall of Famer turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss and comedian Bill Murray, a lifelong Bears fan, also joined the broadcast. Here’s everything you missed from Barkley’s appearance …

‘Saquon’ documentary

Barkley discussed the release of his upcoming Prime Video documentary, Saquon, which follows his journey to Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles. The documentary will be directed by Alex Pappas with Martin Scorsese as the executive producer.

Eli Manning said there are bound to be some “great twists and surprises,” — of course, the most obvious twist would be the former New York Giant Barkley signing with the Eagles during the 2024 offseason. But Eli had a different plan for Barkley when he faces his former team on Oct. 9.

“How about you switch teams at halftime and lead the Giants to victory?” Eli, who played with Barkley for two seasons in New York, said. “Classic Scorsese, right?”

Barkley responded: “I don’t think any Giants fan ever wants to see me in a Giants uniform again. You know the saying, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant?’ I think that’s kind of — I hope that still stays true for me.

“But the beauty of this [documentary] is it’s the growth of the last five years — from my injury up to going to Philly and winning the Super Bowl. It shows the trials and tribulations and all the work that I’ve put in to get back into it. But it also shows the love and support that I have for the Giants organization.”

The documentary is set to release on Oct. 9, the same day as the Eagles’ first matchup of the season against the Giants.

Eli taught Barkley the reverse hurdle?

Barkley had immediate success during his first year in Philadelphia — from rushing for over 2,000 yards to earning the cover of Madden NFL 26 with his backward hurdle. But according to Eli, the latter wouldn’t be possible without him.

“The Monday after that play, on this very show, Eli claimed that he taught you how to do this in a Giants’ practice,” Peyton said. “Can you confirm Eli did in fact teach you that move?”

Barkley jokingly responded: “I can confirm. Eli has taught me a lot in my career and this one is definitely — somewhere during my rookie year, my second year. He’s really creative and he’s seen me do a couple of hurdles and he was just like ‘Maybe you can do it this way.’ And I felt like that was what inspired me to make that play years later.”

Success behind the Tush Push

The backward hurdle wasn’t the only Eagles’ play that made headlines last season. The Eagles signature Tush Push was also a topic of discussion, following Green Bay’s failed attempt to ban the play.

Barkley was asked to grade Eli and Peyton’s analysis of the Giants’ failed attempt at the Tush Push in 2023. The running back had kind words for the brothers and provided some advice.

“I think you guys did a great job but it does help with the offensive line that we have, they’re so massive and so strong,” Barkley said. “And then our quarterback, Jalen, he’s a monster in the weight room. So, it really looks like it’s usually me or Dallas [Goedert] back there pushing the tush — or whatever you want to call it — but we really don’t got to do too much.”

Thursday’s banner game

Barkley finished the opener against Dallas with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ahead of the game, they raised the championship banner, which Barkley revealed he still hasn’t seen.

“To be honest, we weren’t out there when the Super Bowl banner dropped,” Barkley said. “So, I still haven’t seen the Super Bowl banner. I probably should look for that the next time we play at the Linc. But, it’s always a great start, especially when you’re going against an NFC East opponent, a rival, and get a 1-0 start to the season. And a fast start to the season is always what you want.”