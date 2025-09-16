Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles continue to slide despite 2-0 record

The Eagles are one of just 10 NFL teams to be 2-0 after Week 2, but despite their 20-17 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, some experts aren’t fully sold on this year’s version of the Birds.

The Eagles started the season as the unanimous No. 1 in our power ranking roundup following their Super Bowl LIX win over those same Chiefs, but have fallen from that top spot in half the outlets we include.

Here’s where they rank across the latest NFL power rankings …

ESPN: 2nd

ESPN dropped the Birds from first to second after Week 1, and they’re still in second place this week, just behind the Buffalo Bills, who took the top spot last week.

“His passing stats are far from gaudy, as he finished with 101 passing yards Sunday and completed just one pass of 10-plus yards,” Tim McManus wrote. “But Hurts played mostly mistake-free football and again came up with a clutch play when he needed to, this time a deep ball to DeVonta Smith to set up a critical touchdown.”

The Eagles need to be careful or they could fall again, as the Green Bay Packers just soared up four spots to take No. 3 on the rankings after their big win over the Washington Commanders. Jordan Love and Co. have already passed them in at least one ranking …

Yahoo! Sports: 3rd

Yahoo! Sports dropped the Eagles down two spots to third behind the Packers and Bills, after keeping them in first last week. But at least that drop comes with reassurance — rather than a call for panic.

“The gap between the top three teams is very, very small,” Frank Schwab wrote. “The Eagles are just fine. But their offense hasn’t been quite on track yet. Looking back, they should have torched the Cowboys like the Giants did. But the Eagles are an elite team. They just have been less impressive than the top two teams.”

The Ringer: 1st

The Ringer kept the Birds in first place after the win over the Chiefs, but they want to see improvements from the Eagles’ passing offense, which hasn’t gotten DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown a ton of targets and finished with under 100 total yards on Sunday.

“I won’t be tricked into treating this roster like it’s some scrappy overachiever that can win only because of its physicality at the line of scrimmage,” Diante Lee wrote.

The Athletic: 2nd

After keeping the Birds in the top spot after Week 1, the Athletic dropped them down to second after Week 2, just behind the Green Bay Packers. Despite that, they had some harsh words for the Birds — “It’s boring football.”

“The Eagles choked the life out of the Chiefs anaconda-style,” Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. “It was as tedious as it was ruthless. Philly averaged 3.7 yards per play and tush-pushed its way to its final touchdown and the first-down conversion that sealed the victory. At least A.J. Brown had five catches this week, albeit for a mere 27 yards! The Eagles are 3-0 in the last two years when passing for fewer than 100 yards.”

USA Today: 1st

The Eagles are still in the top spot of the USA Today rankings.

“They have yet to flash their 2024 dominance, and QB Jalen Hurts has done little with his arm so far,” Nate Davis wrote. “But the reigning champs are 2-0, an undefeated mark that will be difficult to maintain given their next three opponents were all playoff teams last season — starting with a Rams team that nearly knocked Philly out of the postseason.

Sports Illustrated: 1st

SI’s Conor Orr is not nearly as concerned about the Birds’ lack of an explosive passing game to start the year as everyone else.

“I am making a little bit less of the team’s lack of explosive passing game than others,” Orr wrote. “I look at Kevin Patullo’s job right now as setting up chess pieces on the board. This team has been more studied and dissected than any other in football, and establishing ancillary players while also limiting the workload of Saquon Barkley will pay dividends for the Eagles during the months where it actually counts.”