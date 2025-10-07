Week 6 NFL power rankings roundup: How far did the Eagles fall after their first loss of the season?

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos, after allowing 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Despite taking an early 17-3 lead, the Eagles collapsed over the final 15 minutes, ultimately losing for the first time with Jalen Hurts under center in more than a calendar year.

With the loss, the Eagles moved down in most national power rankings. As the Birds prepare to take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, here’s where they stand in the latest rankings …

Yahoo! Sports: 2nd

Despite the loss, the Eagles have remained in the No. 2 spot at Yahoo! Sports. Allowing a fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t enough for the Birds to move down in the power rankings. Out of the six outlets we included, this is the only one that didn’t have the Birds drop in rankings.

“The defense allowed 18 fourth-quarter points as a 14-point lead turned into a 21-17 loss to the Broncos,” Ryan Dunleavy wrote. “It was just the Eagles’ second loss in their last 22 games, including the playoffs. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes, but they went to Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley — not increasingly disgruntled wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.”

The Lions moved into the top spot, while the Buffalo Bills (No. 3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 4) follow the Birds.

ESPN: 3rd

The Eagles fell to the third spot in ESPN’s rankings, dropping two spots from last week’s No. 1 ranking.

“Brown is ranked 40th among receivers in total fantasy points (44.4), a world away from his preseason projection as the No. 9 wideout,” Tim McManus wrote. “He eclipsed 100 yards receiving in Week 3 against the Rams but has averaged just 21 yards in the other four games. It appears the Eagles are making more of an effort to put Brown in opportunistic situations, and he’ll have better matchups after facing the Broncos’ Pat Surtain II.”

The Lions jumped two spots to No. 1 after their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Bills held steady at the No. 2 spot after suffering a loss to the New England Patriots. The Indianapolis Colts made one of the biggest jumps, moving up five spots to the No. 5 ranking after a one-sided victory over the Raiders.

The Ringer: 3rd

After five consecutive weeks at the top spot, the Eagles dropped to No. 3 on The Ringer’s power rankings. This week’s summary: “This offense is bad, and it’s everyone’s fault.”

“With a five-game sample size, we don’t have to try to explain away what we now know to be true: Philadelphia’s offense is fundamentally broken,” Diante Lee wrote. “The team is talented enough (and the defense has been playing so well) that the offensive issues didn’t cost the Eagles until Week 5. The second half of the loss to Denver was a perfect snapshot of Philadelphia’s problems, with one three-and-out after another, conservative decisions from quarterback Jalen Hurts, and poor game management from coordinator Kevin Patullo.”

The Lions took over the top spot, and leapfrogged the Bills, who remained at No. 2 for the sixth consecutive week.

The Athletic: 3rd

After topping The Athletic’s power rankings for two consecutive weeks, the Eagles fell two spots after Sunday’s loss.

“Not much has come easily for the Eagles, who have played five one-score games this season,” Chad Graff and Josh Kendall wrote. “A.J. Brown has only 194 receiving yards as concerns mount about his happiness in this offense. Still, the positive outlook is that the defending champs are 4-1 with some impressive wins and without having played their best football.”

The Lions also made a jump up their list, climbing two spots from last week’s ranking, while the Bucs moved up three spots to take second.

USA Today: 3rd

USA Today moved the Eagles down to No. 3 after having them first last week. They’re followed by the Bucs and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.

“My esteemed colleague Chris Bumbaca wrote it best — Philly can’t (or won’t) feed Saquon Barkley, the best running back on the planet five minutes ago,” Nate Davis wrote. “Currently? Try 53.4 rushing yards per game and 3.2 per carry. And the A.J. Brown issues continues to persist. But let’s not forget this team didn’t truly take flight until October a year ago.”

The Lions top the list, followed by the Bills at the No. 2 spot.

Sports Illustrated: 3rd

Finally, it’s yet another ranking where the Eagles are behind the No. 1 Lions and the No. 2 Bills. SI has been concerned about Kevin Patullo’s play calling over the last five weeks.

“Kevin Patullo called 18 pass plays for A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith over the life span of a game plan that saw Jalen Hurts throw 38 times,” Conor Orr wrote. “And now he’s in hot water for rushing Saquon Barkley only six times. The Eagles’ interior line is struggling to block effectively and it’s throwing off the team’s entire rhythm. They are good enough to beat the Giants on Thursday while this gets sorted out.”