The Philadelphia Eagles were among the NFL teams holding meetings this morning to discuss how they’ll take action in response to the Jacob Blake shooting. While the Eagles’ practice is going as scheduled, the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets have canceled their morning practices.
A move to boycott and cancel events started with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, when they decided not to take the court for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic. All NBA and WNBA games were postponed Wednesday, as teams and high-profile athletes in baseball, soccer and tennis decided not to play.
Washington canceled its NFL practice Wednesday night, and the Colts and Jets made their decisions Thursday morning.
“Friday we can return to football. But [Thursday] will be about reflection instead,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement Wednesday night. “In place of our practice at FedExField, the players, coaches and football staff will meet as a football family and we will continue our open dialogue on the issues of racism and social injustice in our country.”
Blake was shot in Kenosha, Wis., which is 40 miles north of Milwaukee. The Bucks and Brewers boycotted their games on Wednesday and now the Green Bay Packers have canceled their practice.
The Chicago Bears were scheduled to practice at 9:20 a.m., but canceled shortly before start time.
The New Orleans Saints are among the teams still practicing, but that isn’t stopping them from communicating their message. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins taped Blake’s name on his practice helmet. Eagles safety Rodney McLeod commented on the post with a fist emoji.
The Lions were the first NFL team to cancel practice on Tuesday when they stood outside the training facility with signs stating, “We Won’t Be Silent” and “The World Can’t Go On.”