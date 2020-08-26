The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of the NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic after the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wis.
Before the game, Bucks players didn’t show up for pregame warmups. The Magic players left the court without accepting a forfeit as a sign of standing in solidarity with the Bucks’ decision.
The Rockets and Thunder are also planning to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series tonight. The Bucks play in the state where Blake was shot, and they are attempting to take advantage of that. The team is attempting to reach Wisconsin’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, to voice their concerns.
During the NBA’s discussion to restart the season, the NBPA emphasized the importance of players speaking against social injustices and police brutality. After the recent shooting of 29-year old Blake, many players are feeling helpless while being constricted in a bubble.
The Raptors-Celtics series is much anticipated since its the first second-round playoff matchup scheduled, but there’s no guarantee it’ll happen. Players from both teams met yesterday and will meet again today to discuss possible actions, which includes boycotting or leaving the bubble.
Along with Marcus Smart, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are some of the other players who have voiced their frustration.
“What are we willing to give up? Do we actually give a [expletive] about what’s going on, or is it just cool to have Black Lives Matter on the backdrop or wearing a T-shirt?” VanVleet said.
“Obviously if we sit out a game or the rest of the playoffs, we understand how big an impact that would have,” Tatum said. “Everyone would have to talk about it … we’re more than just basketball players, we’re people.”
It’s not just players in the series. Chris Paul, LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell and more NBA players have spoken up recently after Blake being shot. There’s a concerted effort to evoke change in the justice system.
“[Expletive] THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James posted on his Twitter account shortly after the Bucks’ protest.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has not commented on the potential of boycotts around the league.
These are tough times mentally for players. Feeling helpless leads to hopelessness, and that’s what they want to avoid.