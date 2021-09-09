The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Who will win the Super Bowl? The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers offer their predictions.

Jeff McLane

  • NFC East: Cowboys

  • NFC North: Packers

  • NFC South: Bucs

  • NFC West: Rams

  • AFC East: Bills

  • AFC North: Browns

  • AFC South: Titans

  • AFC West: Chiefs

  • NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Washington, Seahawks

  • AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

  • NFC Champion: Rams

  • AFC Champion: Chiefs

  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

EJ Smith

  • NFC East: Washington

  • NFC North: Packers

  • NFC South: Bucs

  • NFC West: 49ers

  • AFC East: Bills

  • AFC North: Browns

  • AFC South: Titans

  • AFC West: Chiefs

  • NFC Wild Cards: Seahawks, Vikings, Rams

  • AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

  • NFC Champion: Packers

  • AFC Champion: Chiefs

  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

Josh Tolentino

  • NFC East: Cowboys

  • NFC North: Packers

  • NFC South: Bucs

  • NFC West: Seahawks

  • AFC East: Bills

  • AFC North: Steelers

  • AFC South: Titans

  • AFC West: Chiefs

  • NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Rams, Cardinals

  • AFC Wild Cards: Browns, Chargers, Dolphins

  • NFC Champion: Packers

  • AFC Champion: Chiefs

  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

