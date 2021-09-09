The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.
Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Who will win the Super Bowl? The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers offer their predictions.
Jeff McLane
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Bucs
NFC West: Rams
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Washington, Seahawks
AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC Champion: Rams
AFC Champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
EJ Smith
NFC East: Washington
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Bucs
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Browns
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC Wild Cards: Seahawks, Vikings, Rams
AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC Champion: Packers
AFC Champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
Josh Tolentino
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Bucs
NFC West: Seahawks
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Steelers
AFC South: Titans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Rams, Cardinals
AFC Wild Cards: Browns, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC Champion: Packers
AFC Champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
