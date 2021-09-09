The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Who will win the Super Bowl? The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers offer their predictions.

Jeff McLane

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Bucs

NFC West: Rams

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Browns

AFC South: Titans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Washington, Seahawks

AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Champion: Rams

AFC Champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

EJ Smith

NFC East: Washington

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Bucs

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Browns

AFC South: Titans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC Wild Cards: Seahawks, Vikings, Rams

AFC Wild Cards: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Champion: Packers

AFC Champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

Josh Tolentino

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Bucs

NFC West: Seahawks

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Steelers

AFC South: Titans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Rams, Cardinals

AFC Wild Cards: Browns, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Champion: Packers

AFC Champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

