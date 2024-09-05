Skip to content
Eagles
2024 NFL season predictions are unanimous: Eagles make the playoffs. Will they return to the Super Bowl?

Our writers pick the NFL teams that will advance to the postseason, and the Eagles are looking good there. But the path to winning it all will be perilous.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

Marcus Hayes
Jeff McLane
David Murphy
Jeff Neiburg
Olivia Reiner
Mike Sielski
EJ Smith

Then the Eagles open their season on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

We offer our predictions on the NFL season, and these four teams were among those predicted by The Inquirer’s NFL writers to reach the Super Bowl. Where will the Eagles end up?

Marcus Hayes

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC North: Lions

NFC South: Bucs

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Dolphins

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chargers

NFC wild cards: Eagles, Rams, Falcons

AFC wild cards: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens

NFC champion: Lions

AFC champion: Bengals

Super Bowl champion: Lions

Jeff McLane

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Buccaneers

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Lions, Rams, Cowboys

AFC wild cards: Ravens, Jets, Dolphins

NFC champion: 49ers

AFC champion: Bills

Super Bowl champion: 49ers

David Murphy

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Lions

NFC South: Falcons

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Jets

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Jaguars

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Bears, Rams, Cowboys

AFC wild cards: Browns, Bills, Chargers

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Chiefs

Jeff Neiburg

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Lions

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Ravens

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Packers, Cowboys, Rams

AFC wild cards: Bengals, Dolphins, Browns

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC champion: Ravens

Super Bowl champion: Ravens

Olivia Reiner

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Falcons

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC North: Bengals

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Lions, Rams, Cowboys

AFC wild cards: Jets, Browns, Ravens

NFC champion: Packers

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Packers

Mike Sielski

NFC East: Eagles

NFC North: Packers

NFC South: Falcons

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Jets

AFC North: Ravens

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Rams, Cowboys, Lions

AFC wild cards: Bills, Bengals, Chargers

NFC champion: Packers

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Chiefs

EJ Smith

NFC East: Eagles

NFC South: Falcons

NFC North: Lions

NFC West: 49ers

AFC East: Bills

AFC South: Texans

AFC North: Ravens

AFC West: Chiefs

NFC wild cards: Packers, Rams, Cowboys

AFC wild cards: Dolphins, Bengals, Browns

NFC champion: Lions

AFC champion: Ravens

Super Bowl: Ravens

