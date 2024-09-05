2024 NFL season predictions are unanimous: Eagles make the playoffs. Will they return to the Super Bowl?
Our writers pick the NFL teams that will advance to the postseason, and the Eagles are looking good there. But the path to winning it all will be perilous.
The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.
Then the Eagles open their season on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.
We offer our predictions on the NFL season, and these four teams were among those predicted by The Inquirer’s NFL writers to reach the Super Bowl. Where will the Eagles end up?
Marcus Hayes
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC North: Lions
NFC South: Bucs
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Dolphins
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chargers
NFC wild cards: Eagles, Rams, Falcons
AFC wild cards: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
NFC champion: Lions
AFC champion: Bengals
Super Bowl champion: Lions
Jeff McLane
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Lions, Rams, Cowboys
AFC wild cards: Ravens, Jets, Dolphins
NFC champion: 49ers
AFC champion: Bills
Super Bowl champion: 49ers
David Murphy
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Lions
NFC South: Falcons
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Jets
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Jaguars
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Bears, Rams, Cowboys
AFC wild cards: Browns, Bills, Chargers
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Chiefs
Jeff Neiburg
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Lions
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Packers, Cowboys, Rams
AFC wild cards: Bengals, Dolphins, Browns
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC champion: Ravens
Super Bowl champion: Ravens
Olivia Reiner
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Falcons
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Lions, Rams, Cowboys
AFC wild cards: Jets, Browns, Ravens
NFC champion: Packers
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Packers
Mike Sielski
NFC East: Eagles
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Falcons
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Jets
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Rams, Cowboys, Lions
AFC wild cards: Bills, Bengals, Chargers
NFC champion: Packers
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Chiefs
EJ Smith
NFC East: Eagles
NFC South: Falcons
NFC North: Lions
NFC West: 49ers
AFC East: Bills
AFC South: Texans
AFC North: Ravens
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC wild cards: Packers, Rams, Cowboys
AFC wild cards: Dolphins, Bengals, Browns
NFC champion: Lions
AFC champion: Ravens
Super Bowl: Ravens
