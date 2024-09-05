Eagles game-by-game predictions for 2024 season

Can the Eagles bounce back in 2024 after a late-season collapse? Read more Mark Oliver/ Illustration for The Inquirer

Week 2

Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Falcons, 8:15 p.m.

McLane: There must be a memo in the NFL scheduling office for the Eagles to face Kirk Cousins at home in Week 2. He’ll be in a Falcons uniform this time after losing with the Vikings at the Linc in the two previous seasons. Atlanta could be a sleeper squad to make the playoffs with a new quarterback and coach and some young talent. But with Nick Foles getting the Hall of Fame treatment before a prime-time audience, the night in Philly should be special. WIN, 1-1

Neiburg: The Eagles should have enough rest with the extra days to recover from their trip to Brazil, and they’re welcoming an Atlanta Falcons team that’s on the rise. The Eagles will have their hands full with Bijan Robinson, and Cousins was marvelous in prime-time in Week 2 at the Linc last season, but Atlanta’s defense probably isn’t ready for this Eagles offense. WIN, 2-0

Reiner: The Eagles return to the Linc for their first true home game of the season, facing off against familiar Week 2 foe Cousins, now at the helm of the Falcons offense. That group has some talented pieces in Robinson and Drake London that Cousins can utilize. But can the 36-year-old quarterback return to 2022 form after sitting out most of last season with an Achilles tear? WIN, 1-1

Smith: The Falcons are a team in transition with a quarterback in Cousins who has lost to the Eagles in each of the last two seasons. An intriguing group of young, dynamic skill players on offense should make for some difficult matchups for the Eagles defense, but this Falcons team should be beatable, especially in a home opener. WIN, 1-1

Kirk Cousins will lead the Falcons into the Linc for a Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 16. Read more Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 22 at Saints, 1 p.m.

McLane: After a 10-day break following the opener in Brazil, the Eagles have a six-day turnaround before heading down to the Big Easy. The Saints have been a team stuck in the middle since Drew Brees’ retirement and don’t appear equipped to escape with Derek Carr at quarterback. Three games isn’t much, but early indications could suggest if the Birds will fly south again to New Orleans in February. WIN, 2-1

Neiburg: New Orleans is probably one of the easiest games on the Eagles’ schedule. The Eagles have a lot more talent, especially along both lines. Could the Eagles be a little sleepy on a short week? Sure, but the Saints don’t look good enough to make that hypothetical matter much. The Eagles have too much talent to chalk this up as a loss. WIN, 3-0

» READ MORE: David Murphy: In Year 2 of Jalen Hurts’ contract, the Eagles QB has nothing and everything to prove

Reiner: The Saints defense is back for another year under Joe Woods, and I think they’ll be a tough group for the Eagles to face. But even with a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, the offense doesn’t seem poised to take the next step with Carr still slinging the football. WIN, 2-1

Smith: Playing the entire NFC South should inflate the number of wins for the Eagles’ entire division. Perhaps New Orleans can get something out of a roster that looks quite similar to the group that went 9-8 last year, but there’s some potential for real stagnation with this Saints team. WIN, 2-1

Derek Carr enters his second season with the Saints. He threw 25 touchdowns last season. Read more Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Week 4

Sunday, Sept. 29 at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

McLane: By the end of the season, blitz-happy defenses were sending everything but the kitchen sink at Hurts. Bucs coach Todd Bowles sent extra rushers at the quarterback on 70% of his drop backs and the Eagles had few answers. Kellen Moore’s new offense is designed to give Hurts better solutions, particularly against zero blitzes. He passes this test in this prognosis and coach Sirianni’s off the hot seat — for the moment — heading into the bye. WIN, 3-1

» READ MORE: Truths from a Phillies diehard: Vic Fangio, the grizzly Eagles DC and baseball traditionalist, plays it straight

Neiburg: Who doesn’t love a revenge game? The Eagles’ third straight game against an NFC opponent should go like the previous two, and we’ll know by then if the Eagles in Moore’s new offense have better answers for the pressure Bowles is sure to send their way. WIN, 4-0

Reiner: The Eagles have the opportunity to leave Tampa on a high note this year, unlike the way the wild-card game ended last postseason. Throughout training camp, members of the Eagles offense have talked about how much they’ve worked on their blitz protections, which should come in handy against Bowles’ pressure-happy defense. Moore ought to have better answers for Hurts this time around. WIN, 3-1

Smith: The Eagles’ 2023 season began and ended at Raymond James Stadium, so it’s only fitting they’ll return there this year as well. Like the Saints, the Bucs’ roster looks quite similar to last year — just more expensive after signing key players like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr. to extensions. The Eagles have the talent advantage to win, although the same could be said last January. WIN, 3-1

Nick Sirianni meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles after the Eagles beat the Buccaneers 25-11 on Sept. 25, 2023. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Week 5: BYE

Neiburg: The bye comes at a good time as far as rest goes for the Eagles, who are covering a lot of air miles during the first four weeks of the season. But will it stunt some of the momentum gathered from what could be a 4-0 start?

Smith: An early bye is typically an unwelcome sight, but respite might be necessary considering the heavy road slate and international trip that predates it.

Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

McLane: Kevin Stefanski is a good coach, and that’s not just because he’s a product of St. Joseph’s Prep and Penn. He’s managed to turn a moribund franchise into a contender, despite injury-marred seasons and being force-fed Deshaun Watson by his boss. And you can bet that Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be motivated to stick one to his former team. He has the horses up front, starting with Myles Garrett, to get it done. LOSS, 3-2

Neiburg: The Eagles come out of the bye with a dud against the best defense they’ve faced to date. The Browns are probably going to be one of the best teams in the AFC. They had a top-10 offense to pair with that defense last year, and could have a fresh Nick Chubb ready to run after starting the season on the PUP list. LOSS, 4-1

Reiner: Watson will be 11 months post-shoulder surgery by the time he rolls up to the Linc. He’s just now getting his top two tackles back in Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. from PUP. Will they have hit any snags by Week 6, especially with Conklin coming off of a torn ACL? Even if the offense is shaky, the Browns defense is poised to be one of the best in the league. LOSS, 3-2

Smith: Cleveland has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL with a good mix of star power and a proven offensive play-caller in Stefanski. The team’s ceiling will likely be determined by Watson, but this should be a difficult game even if the 28-year-old quarterback continues to be middle-of-the-road. LOSS, 3-2

» READ MORE: At a crossroads, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to Jay Wright, Dawn Staley, and others for advice

Deshaun Watson played in just six games last season for the Browns. Read more Jose F. Moreno/ Staff Photographer / Jose F. Moreno/ Staff Photograph

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 20 at Giants, 1 p.m.

McLane: It’s been 15 years since the Eagles went this late into the season before their first NFC East matchup. Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife to face his old team will be the headliner, but the Eagles will want to atone for an ugly, season-ending loss in January. The Giants seem to have finally added some talent at receiver, but their O-line issues should persist. WIN, 4-2

Neiburg: The Eagles have Hurts. The Giants have Daniel Jones. Does more need to be said? The Giants are expected to be the weakest team in the NFC East. They do have a talented group of pass rushers that will give the Eagles fits in their two matchups, but probably not enough to make the difference. WIN, 5-1

Reiner: The Giants added Brian Burns to their edge rushing corps this offseason, strengthening an already talented group up front. How will the Eagles hold up with their new-look offensive line? On the flip side, the Jones-led offense hasn’t given the Eagles many fits since he became their starter in 2019. WIN, 4-2

» READ MORE: With Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox gone, the future of the Eagles could depend on their replacements

Smith: This year’s Eagles-Giants matchups have the added intrigue of Barkley playing his former team, especially in this meeting at MetLife Stadium. Drama aside, it’s hard to envision how this Giants offense treads water without Barkley as the main ingredient. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence will be a meaningful test for the Eagles’ reshaped interior offensive line, but otherwise there aren’t many matchup disadvantages to fret over for the Eagles. WIN, 4-2

Saquon Barkley will face his old team on Oct. 20. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Joe Burrow has now missed extended parts of two of his first four seasons due to injury. It would be foolish to sleep on “Joe Shiesty,” even with the Bengals unsettled at receiver with Ja’Marr Chase unhappy about his contract. The Bengals should be a championship contender as long as Burrow’s healthy. One thing in the Eagles’ defense: Fangio was one of the few to give Burrow problems in 2021 when the coordinator was with the Broncos. LOSS, 4-3

Neiburg: This one will be fun. Hurts vs. Burrow highlights a game that features no shortage of stars at the skill positions, assuming the Chase dispute is resolved. How good is rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell? If we don’t have an answer by Oct. 27, we’ll probably get one in Ohio. Flip a coin here, but for me it lands on the home team. LOSS, 5-2

» READ MORE: Mike Sielski: Nick Sirianni is coaching for his job in 2024. To keep it, he has to show he’s matured. Oh, the Eagles have to win.

Reiner: By this point in the season, we’ll have an idea of how Burrow has acclimated after missing the final seven games of 2023 due to a wrist injury. If everything is going according to the Bengals’ plans, and if Chase is back in the fold after “holding in” throughout training camp, this could be a tricky offense for the Eagles’ secondary to face. LOSS, 4-3

Smith: This has all the makings of a shootout. Cincinnati is one of the few teams with a wide-receiving corps good enough to rival the Eagles’ starting trio and an MVP-caliber quarterback in Burrow to go with it. Burrow is the type of signal caller who diagnoses things quickly enough to present challenges when blitzed, which should put even more emphasis on the Eagles’ four-man rush getting to him without extra help. Even then, this will be one of the Eagles’ toughest games against a quality opponent. LOSS, 4-3

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson (left) and Nick Sirianni (right) share a laugh before the Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: Doug Pederson’s return doesn’t really count as news since he was back at the Linc two seasons ago. Trevor Lawrence was a fumbling machine in that Eagles win, and ball security remains an issue for the fourth-year quarterback. Can Pederson and Carson Wentz’s best buddy Press Taylor coach up the former No. 1 overall pick? The Eagles shouldn’t overlook the Jags ahead of a trip to Big D. WIN, 5-3

Neiburg: Jacksonville gets rewarded for playing two straight games in London by hosting a talented and rising Green Bay team in Week 8 and then coming to Philadelphia for a Week 9 Sunday Night Football game. The Eagles will induct LeSean McCoy into their Hall of Fame, and the Jaguars will find themselves wishing they had a prime Shady helping an offense that lacks enough firepower at the moment. WIN, 6-2

Reiner: Pederson returns to Philadelphia, and so does new Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, the former defensive tackle who had a cup of coffee with the Eagles in training camp in 2002. Can the Jaguars turn things around after a late-season collapse in 2023? While they could contend for the AFC South crown this season, the Eagles have the upper hand in this game as the home team with the better quarterback. WIN, 5-3

Smith: The Jags could certainly make some noise in Pederson’s third year, especially if Lawrence takes another step toward the top tier of quarterbacks. Even if he doesn’t, this should be another stiff test for the Eagles defense, which played quite well in Pederson’s first reunion with his former team on a rain-soaked afternoon back in October 2022. WIN, 5-3

» READ MORE: ‘Brains and preparation’: How Kellen Moore’s teaching talent can galvanize Jalen Hurts and the Eagles

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: For all the hand-wringing about Jerry Jones’ handling of the contracts of CeeDee Lamb and other players, he should have the Cowboys positioned as the Eagles’ greatest divisional threat. There are legitimate questions about coach Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott’s dismal playoff record, but Dallas is close to a sure bet at home. The Eagles haven’t won in Arlington in six meetings. LOSS, 5-4

Neiburg: The Cowboys have been really good at home, proved by the Eagles, who have been pretty good lately, being 0 for their last 6 in Arlington. It’s fair to wonder if this Cowboys team, as constructed, has already hit its ceiling, but Lamb is sure to test whether this new-look corner crew is up for the task. LOSS, 6-3

Reiner: Moore returns to Jerry World for the first time since his days as a Cowboys quarterback, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. How much of an advantage does that give the Eagles in their game-planning for some of the personnel familiar to Moore? Even though the Cowboys had an uneventful offseason, they’re still a good enough team to split with the Eagles, continuing their home win streak that dates back to 2017. LOSS, 5-4

Smith: The Eagles and Cowboys have split their two matchups each of the last two seasons and could certainly do so again this year. Dallas didn’t have the most confidence-inspiring offseason after yet another early flameout in the playoffs, but it’s hard to overlook the potent combination of Prescott and Lamb along with an offensive line that’s solid across the board. The Cowboys don’t seem poised to make a deep postseason run any time soon, but winning at AT&T Stadium in the regular season should still be a difficult task for the Eagles. LOSS, 5-4

» READ MORE: Darius Slay rips Jerry Jones for CeeDee Lamb contract dispute: ‘Be more like Howie Roseman’

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

McLane: Assuming he’s in the lineup, Zach Ertz should receive a heartfelt welcome upon his return to the Linc. Of greater doubt is how rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be performing at this point. He could take some early lumps but have his footing by November. New coach Dan Quinn, meanwhile, needs to figure out how to stop A.J. Brown, who had 305 receiving yards and four touchdowns in two meetings against the Commanders a year ago. WIN, 6-4

Neiburg: It’s a short week after a tough rival road game, but that’s offset by the Commanders being in rebuild mode with rookie quarterback Daniels under center. We’ll have a better understanding at this point whether he looks like the real deal or not, but even if he is on track for Rookie of the Year, the Eagles will be big favorites in this spot. WIN, 7-3

Reiner: Jahan Dotson said that he doesn’t take his trade from the Commanders personally … except for when he plays against his former team. Perhaps he’ll have a pep in his stride in his first matchup against them. The Commanders seem to be on the right track withDaniels at the helm of the offense for the foreseeable future, but they’ll experience their share of growing pains this season. WIN, 6-4

Smith: It’s hard to find many favorable matchups for the Commanders here, although a rapid progression from Daniels could significantly change the outlook of the team’s season. Their defensive line isn’t as imposing without Montez Sweat and Chase Young and their offensive front is downright concerning. The Eagles should have several avenues to winning both matchups. WIN, 6-4

Jayden Daniels ushers in a new era for the Commanders with new head coach Dan Quinn. Read more Pamela Smith / AP

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 24 at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

McLane: The Rams seem to be a hot pick to get back to the Super Bowl three years after winning the thing. Matthew Stafford is healthy, Sean McVay is rejuvenated, and Los Angeles ended last season on a heater — until the Lions squeaked by them in the playoffs. Aaron Donald is retired and the Eagles have done well on the West Coast in recent years. McVay has said he hates facing Fangio the most, but he has two receivers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp who will be tough to contain. LOSS, 6-5

» READ MORE: Meet the newer and lesser-known Eagles who could make an impact in 2024

Neiburg: Who’s ready for a Sunday night shootout? This one features two of the NFL’s highest-powered offenses (on paper), especially if Kupp isn’t dealing with any lingering effects of the ailments that slowed him so much in 2023. Both teams have some questions about their defenses, but the Eagles might have fewer. WIN, 8-3

Reiner: The Eagles are set to face off against a new-look Rams defense that lacks Donald up front and Raheem Morris, their former defensive coordinator who is now the head coach of the Falcons, on the sideline. Still, they didn’t neglect the defense in the draft, selecting top edge rusher Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick. On the other side of the ball, Kupp and Nacua have the potential to be one of the elite receiving duos in the league if they can both stay healthy. A big if, but a big challenge nonetheless for the Eagles. LOSS, 6-5

Smith: McVay’s aversion to facing Fangio defenses led to him hiring defensive play-callers to emulate it the last few years, meaning this should be a fascinating cat-and-mouse game to watch unfold. McVay has the advantage on the field, though, with a proven quarterback in Stafford and a multidimensional receiving corps capable of putting opposing secondaries into a bind. The Eagles offense should be able to hold its own in a high-scoring affair against an unheralded group now without its all-generation defensive tackle Donald, but the cross-country road trip makes it a difficult one to call. LOSS, 6-5

Nick Sirianni (center) and the Eagles squeaked by Sean McVay (left) and the Rams with a 23-14 victory at SoFi Stadium last year. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: Fangio wasn’t solely responsible for the Ravens’ blowout win over the Dolphins last December, but the 56 points his unit allowed indicated that there were more than issues in matching personnel to scheme. Will the veteran coach still have the collective ear of his players at this similar point in the season? Either way, Lamar Jackson & Co. are a difficult assignment on the road. LOSS, 6-6

Neiburg: Maybe this is a Super Bowl preview (it’s mine), and maybe it’s also a showdown between two MVP candidates in Hurts and Lamar Jackson. It’s a winnable road game for the Eagles against a really good opponent, but it’s one they probably won’t be favored in. Give the Thanksgiving weekend win to the home team. LOSS, 8-4

Reiner: The Ravens had the top defense in the league last season, but they’ve lost a number of key contributors, including Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, and Mike Macdonald, the former defensive coordinator who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The Ravens offense, headlined by the two-time MVP Jackson, added another weapon in Derrick Henry in the offseason. They could be difficult for the Eagles to stop. LOSS, 6-6

Smith: Baltimore has the quarterback, coach, and defensive talent to beat anybody this season, especially at home. The Eagles have the talent to win, but it will take a strong performance, especially this late into the year when the playoff picture is starting to come into focus and the stakes rise on each game. For what it’s worth, the Ravens managed 56 points against the Dolphins with Fangio as defensive coordinator last season. LOSS, 6-6

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman avoids hyping Eagles roster, and a closer look at who made the initial 53 reveals why

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni (right) talks to Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh during team warm ups before their preseason game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 9. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

McLane: Carolina had maybe the worst offense in the NFL last season, and the outlook for 2024 doesn’t look much more promising. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young needs time to develop, but he isn’t going to get any taller. A lot can happen between now and Week 14, but a loss here by the Eagles would suggest devastation. WIN, 7-6

Neiburg: Remember the line about the Saints being one of the easier opponents on the Eagles’ schedule? The Panthers might be the easiest game on the schedule, especially given it’s at home. Carolina is rebuilding and has some young pieces, but the Panthers still could end up being the worst team in the league. WIN, 9-4

» READ MORE: Here’s why the Eagles season opener in Brazil feels like a ‘family reunion’ for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Reiner: Sound the alarm if the Eagles lose to the Panthers. Even if Carolina doubles their win total from last season under new coach Dave Canales, they’d still be at four wins. WIN, 7-6

Smith: Even if Young turns the corner with Canales taking over as Carolina’s coach this season, the Panthers have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Especially at home, this is one of the Eagles’ most winnable games of the year. WIN, 7-6

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: The take here when the schedule was first released was that this matchup would potentially give us the Kenny Pickett revenge game no Eagles fan would want. That sentiment would only be stronger considering how the backup quarterback looked in the preseason. That said, the chance that Hurts has been healthy for every game until this point is unlikely, even as he missed only five snaps last season. It’s fatuous to project the outcome of a game 3-½ months away, without knowing who’s injured or not, but the Eagles should beat the Russell Wilson-led Steelers. WIN, 8-6

Neiburg: Will it be Wilson or Justin Fields taking snaps at quarterback for Pittsburgh? Will it even matter? The Steelers are no slouch, but it’s a home game for the Eagles, who at this point in the season will probably be trying to separate themselves, or keep pace with, the Cowboys for the NFC East crown. WIN, 10-4

Reiner: If the Russell Wilson experience hasn’t gone according to the Steelers’ plan at this point in the season, there’s a chance that Fields could be the starting quarterback. Still, in a strong AFC North, there’s a chance that the Steelers could finish at the bottom of the division as they transition to a new offensive coordinator. WIN, 8-6

Smith: Pittsburgh’s defense and Mike Tomlin’s consistency throughout his career make this a harder game to project than it looks on paper. Still, it’s hard to overlook the talent advantage the Eagles have and the potential mess the Steelers could have at quarterback. Coming out of a tough midseason stretch with some Super Bowl contenders mixed in, this feels like a get-right game. WIN, 8-6

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) participate in the NFL football team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Read more Gene J. Puskar / AP

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Commanders, 1 p.m.

McLane: In Quinn’s previous head-coaching stint, he improved the Falcons to a .500 team in his first season and had them in the Super Bowl a year later. Flipping Washington’s fortunes will depend greatly on Daniels’ development. But the bones for building a winner are on the roster. And the Eagles aren’t likely strong enough to sweep this series. LOSS, 8-7

Neiburg: As mentioned in the last game, the Eagles will be playing for plenty at this point, and the Commanders, even if Daniels is the real deal, will be focused on the draft. Could Washington play a little bit of a spoiler here? Of course. Football happens. But it’s a game the Eagles should win. WIN, 11-4

Reiner: The Commanders played the Eagles hard in both games last season, even though they went 4-13. Daniels has piqued my interest, and he could hand the Eagles a surprise defeat with potential playoff ramifications late in the season. LOSS, 8-7

Smith: The second matchup against a division opponent can certainly cause some strange things to come about and Daniels’ rookie progression could make this game tougher than the initial meeting between the two teams. The Eagles will likely be playing for playoff seeding, though, while the Commanders could just be happy with some promising signs in the passing game. WIN, 9-6

» READ MORE: Marcus Hayes: Nick Sirianni fired his DB coach after the Super Bowl. The Eagles stumbled. Can the new staff rebound?

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

McLane: An 8-7 record at this stage could have the natives more than restless. And that would probably apply to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, as well. The predictions enterprise is a relatively meaningless exercise. We get that. But it’s just football. And it’s not out of the realm of possibility to suggest that Sirianni could be coaching for his job with two games left. He survives for a week in this scenario. WIN, 9-7

Neiburg: It feels like this one has the possibility of deciding the NFC East, and maybe deciding whether Sirianni orMcCarthy should start packing their bags. Does MVP candidate Prescott assert his dominance with Lamb and win the division? Maybe. But we’ll give it a series split instead. WIN, 12-4

Reiner: The Cowboys’ poor offseason on the free-agent market, both in terms of players in and out, has been the talk of the NFC East. Their lack of depth could come back to hurt them by the end of the year, allowing the Eagles to avoid the series sweep. WIN, 9-7

Smith: This game could very well end up deciding the NFC East, unless the wheels have fallen off one or both of these teams’ seasons by this point. If the game does have stakes, the home-field advantage should count for something. WIN, 10-6

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb waves while celebrating in the end zone after a first quarter touchdown against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Week 18

Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5 vs. Giants (TBD)

McLane: I ping-ponged back and forth between 11 and 10 wins for the Eagles. They could win more. Or less. The roster has talent, particularly at the offensive skill positions. General manager Howie Roseman addressed some of the deficiencies in the defensive back seven. Moore and Fangio are automatic upgrades. And the schedule isn’t as tough. But the Eagles aren’t as strong and as deep up front, and I think that will hurt them at times. Ten wins gets them into the playoffs. A two-game winning streak into the postseason could push them further than they went a year ago. Another first-round exit could force Lurie’s hand. WIN, 10-7

Neiburg: The Eagles won the division last week and unless they’re playing for home field in the playoffs, this game could be a snoozer, both in the quality of football and the Eagles allowing their starters to nap. It’s a win on paper, but 13 wins feels like too many and 12 feels just right. LOSS, 12-5

Reiner: By the season finale, there’s a chance that the Eagles could be still be playing to win the division. I think they’ll do it, albeit with a worse record than last season’s and in a relatively weak NFC East. WIN, 10-7

Smith: There’s a good chance the Eagles are playing for playoff seeding here and the Giants are playing spoiler, making this one less of a toss-up. Even if the Giants surprise, the Eagles are good enough to win. WIN, 11-6