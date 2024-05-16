The best NFL schedule release videos of the year, from the Titans to the Chargers — and even the Eagles

The NFL officially released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday — and, as has become tradition, with it came a wave of creative NFL schedule release videos from each team.

The Tennessee Titans knocked their 2023 video out of the park, asking groups of people on Broadway in Nashville to identify the logos for each of their opponents. The Titans replicated that video with a new group for 2024, but a number of other NFL teams stepped up their game and put together engaging and creative videos.

Here are some of our personal favorites:

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles did not disappoint this year, with a video “assessing the psychological readiness of Eagles fans heading into the season.” After 2023, some of the fans had trust issues! The “doctor” asked each fan to identify what their first thought is when they see each team logo, and the results span from doomers, to lifers, to adorable kids, and even Santa. The results? Eagles fans are ready.

Indianapolis Colts

OK, I’m cheating a bit. This isn’t actually a video at all. But the collaboration between the Colts and X account ArtButSports, which takes iconic and hilarious sports photography and finds a famous painting or work of art to compare it to, was too good to ignore. The Colts took photos related to each of their opponents and ArtButSports did the rest.

Tennessee Titans

Why mess with a classic? The Titans invited back one of the fans from the 2023 video to host the 2024 rendition, and she nailed it. The new group of fans did not disappoint.

New England Patriots

The Patriots put together a Good Will Hunting parody with Julian Edelman as Matt Damon’s Will Hunting and Rob Gronkowski as Ben Affleck’s Chuckie Sullivan. Edelman “solves” the NFL schedule theorem — and it even includes a Super Bowl LII reference.

Los Angeles Chargers

Easily the best of the pack this year? The Los Angeles Chargers, who spent months on the Sims to make this instantly iconic schedule video. There are so many incredible references here, including New Heights and Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement speech. The number of hilarious references in this video can’t be summed up into a quick paragraph, but an X user put together a long thread of everything you might have missed.