Pederson said what he said because he was asked, and there’s no point in delving into further truths. The potential backups haven’t been all that impressive in practice and the exhibitions — or, more accurately, none have been better than their accepted downsides — but, really, what’s the difference? If Carson Wentz is lost to injury, the tallest tent pole is removed from the big top and then it’s just a matter of whether the crowded clown car can escape before the whole thing falls.