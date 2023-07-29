Colts star Jonathan Taylor requests a trade; cornerback Eli Apple signs with Miami

Salem, N.J., native Jonathan Taylor wants out of Indianapolis.

The running back, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Colts, officially requested a trade on Saturday after he met with Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay stated Saturday night the Colts would not honor Taylor’s request, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Taylor’s conflict with Colts management is the latest in a saga of heated running back contract negotiations this offseason. The growing conflict has led the NFL Players Association to discuss whether the NFL should change its franchise tag system to remove position assignments.

Earlier this week, Irsay tweeted his oppostion to this idea.

This comment sparked a response from Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa.

Taylor currently is on the Colts’ physically unable to perform list and is unable to practice with the team. Taylor, who two years ago was the NFL’s leading rusher, is coming off a season in which he recorded 861 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 192 carries.

Philly native Eli Apple, who attended Eastern High School in Voorhees, was another player with local ties to make headlines on Saturday. The cornerback, who started 15 games for the Bengals last season and recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defended, agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins. Apple fills a void in the Dolphins’ defensive backfield after Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury at practice on Thursday and underwent a full meniscus repair. Ramsey signed with the Dolphins over the offseason, and is now expected to be out until December.