So, that’s why Dak attempted ONLY eight short passes in the second half against the Rams? Guessing Prescott probably will play, but if he doesn’t start, or gets rolled again, Cooper Rush will be first off the bench. If you’re wondering, Coop completed a grand total of ONE PASS for TWO yards, back in 2017. One thing I do know is that Dak ain’t gonna hit 21 of 27 for 239 yards like he did against the Birds down in Dallas.