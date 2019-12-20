Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic is jumping on the Eagles getting some points, and he’s expecting that line to drop. Elsewhere, the Ravens are his best bet and the Packers are the call on Monday night.
Here are his picks for the week, along with the rest of our staff’s. Standings are at the bottom.
Soooo many questions. What is REALLY wrong with Dak Prescott’s shoulder? Is it a contusion? A rotator cuff? How far can he throw? What about the tiny fracture on the index finger of his right hand? Who is the Dallas backup? Can’t answer the medical questions, so I’ll let Dr. David Chao, who worked with the Chargers for 17 years, explain.
“The index finger is a nonissue, but the shoulder is indeed something to worry about and watch despite an MRI that did not show any damage,” the doc wrote in the San Diego Union-Tribune.
So, that’s why Dak attempted ONLY eight short passes in the second half against the Rams? Guessing Prescott probably will play, but if he doesn’t start, or gets rolled again, Cooper Rush will be first off the bench. If you’re wondering, Coop completed a grand total of ONE PASS for TWO yards, back in 2017. One thing I do know is that Dak ain’t gonna hit 21 of 27 for 239 yards like he did against the Birds down in Dallas.
We got the Green at +2.5 early, but it’s dropping. Could even go off with the Eagles as a small favorite. Still gotta gimme Wentzylvania for the NFC East crown, and probably BOMB the UNDER for Dak’s completions when that line comes out!
Usually, it’s all about that bass (as Meghan Trainor told us), but in this matchup, it’s all about that thumb. Jameis Winston has a small fracture, and that might cause some problems. Plus, Houston’s Deshaun Watson has covered five of seven on the road.
Tommy Terrific hasn’t been so terrific, covering only two of the last six. Meanwhile, the Buffs have covered five of six with one push.
LA gets very testy after a spread loss. How testy? How about covering SIX in a row following a stinker.
Put that Mustache on ICE, baby! Gardner Minshew is still feeling his way around the NFL while Matty Ice is killing it the last two months. Atlanta has won four of the last six and covered five of the last seven.
Jax has been truly ugly against the spread, covering only one of the last six. And when the pressure is off, Ryan seems to be at his best. Would also drop a very large pile of chips on Double J, Julio Jones, to go OVER whatever the number is for total receptions.
Normally, we would lay off a team that just had a huge win at home with an all-time record set. Yeah, Drew Brees just passed Peyton Manning for most TDs ever, with 541. But what really got lost amid all the hoopla was Brees’ hitting on 29 of 30 for 307 yards and 4 TDs.
New Orleans is looking hard at a first-week bye in the playoffs, so while it might not be a breeze, Drew & Co. are at least a touchdown better than Tennessee.
Washington is covering at a 75% clip the last month, so it’ll be a very light Leaning Tower of Pisa to D.C.
You know we love the Duck but Le’Veon Bell gets to fight his old team, and that might get the New Yorkers a spread W.
Miami has won seven of the last eight at home as a favorite. Cincy has just one win in its last 16 games. Gotta go with the Fish and FitzMAGIC in their final game at home.
Not sure if Indy should be favored by seven over anybody, so we’re gonna ride RUN CMC to the bank.
Baltimore needs two more wins and it’s home-field all the way to the Super Bowl. The Ravens lost to KC and will not see the Chiefs until the playoffs. The other loss was a total and utter embarrassment: a 45-20 UGLY to Cleveland — in Baltimore. Ouch!
So, along with playing for the No. 1 seed, revenge will be the main course on the table. What happened in that game? Glad you asked. Lamar “MVP” Jackson had a lousy outing, passing for 247 yards, throwing two INTs and getting sacked four times. Not gonna happen this week. Jackson just broke Michael Vick’s record for rushing yards by a QB, and he isn’t done. Jackson also had five TD passes against the Jets last week, and yup, he’s not done.
It looks like everyone wants out of Cleveland. When you have players asking the team they’re playing to “come get me,” that AIN’T conducive to a winning mentality. The Ravens have covered nine of the last 11 in Cleveland, and at 82% gotta make the Ravens the week’s best bet.
Denver won’t see the playoffs but the Broncs have covered five of the last seven and seven of the last 10.
What do you do if neither team deserves your money? Look at the other 15 games and stay AWAY!
Seattle is waiting on San Fran in the finale next week, so that means buy the hook and get the back-door cover.
KC brings a 4-0 spread perfecto to the Windy City and will fly home with one for the thumb.
Get that Minnesota is great at home, with a 6-0 straight-up record. But we’re talking about Mr. Discount Double Check getting points. We’re also talking about an injury to Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. Now listed as doubtful with a bum shoulder, Cook accounts for almost 60% of Minny’s offense. Take that weapon away, and the pressure builds exponentially on Kirk Cousins. So we’ll back Danica’s boyfriend over Captain Kirk all day and TWICE on Monday!