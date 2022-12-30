The Eagles face the New York Giants in Week 18 the final game of the season at Lincoln Financial Field, but fans with tickets are still wondering when the game will actually be played.

Since 2006, the NFL has waited until the last possible moment to announce the times and TV channels for its final week of games in an attempt to maximize viewership for the matchups with the greatest playoff implications.

Last year, the plan worked. The NFL had a win-and-they’re-in game on Sunday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, made more exciting by the fact that a tie would’ve advanced both teams to the playoffs, at the expense of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game ended up in overtime and nearly ended in a tie, but an ill-timed timeout by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley led to a Raiders field goal just as time expired.

The league wants the best game with stand-alone playoff implications to end up on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Jan. 8 as the final game of the 2022 season — Game 272, as it’s known in NFL circles.

The NFL will also schedule two games with playoff implications on Saturday, Jan. 7 — one at 4:30 p.m. and a night game at 8:15 p.m. Both will air on ABC and ESPN, since there is no Monday Night Football game the final week of the season. There is also no Thursday Night Football game on Amazon’s Prime Video in Week 18.

When will the NFL announce Week 18′s schedule?

Not until Sunday night at the earliest, during NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers (7-8) still have a slim chance to win the third wild-card spot in the AFC, while the Ravens are still fighting to overtake the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) for the AFC North crown.

But the NFL could also wait until Monday to announce its Week 18 games. Week 17′s Monday Night Football matchup features the Buffalo Bills (12-3) taking on the Bengals, which could have a big impact on the AFC’s playoff picture entering Week 18. The Bills can lock up the AFC’s top playoff position with a win and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens’ loss or tie.

Joe Ferreira, a former NFL employee who has worked with the league on scheduling and playoff scenarios since the 1990s, said the NFL prefers to announce the final week’s schedule during the second half of Sunday Night Football. But since Monday’s Bills-Bengals game could impact the AFC’s playoff race, Ferreira said it’s possible the NFL will announce the Saturday and Sunday night games first, then announce the times for the Sunday afternoon games during Bills-Bengals on Monday.

“That way at least fans know if they’re going to a game on Sunday afternoon vs. Sunday night vs. Saturday,” Ferreira said.

Could Eagles-Giants end up on Sunday Night Football?

Yes, but it’s not that likely. If the Giants lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, a victory against the Eagles would likely clinch a wild-card spot, the “win and they’re in” scenario the NFL is looking for.

Thanks to the Cowboys’ win against the Titans’ backups last night, the Eagles could enter Week 18 still needing a win to clinch the NFC East if they lose on Sunday to the Saints. In that scenario, the NFL would likely schedule the Giants-Eagles and Cowboys-Commanders in Week 18 at the same time Sunday.

There’s also the possibility the Vikings and 49ers could enter Week 18 with the NFC’s top playoff seed in play, but each would have to win on Sunday and the Eagles would need to lose to the Saints. Even if that happened, the Eagles would still have a 78% chance to secure the first-round bye, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“It’s probably not going to be a topline game as we head into Week 18,” Ferreira said. “But hey, you never know.”

Week 18 games that could matter

While much of Week 18′s schedule will be determined by what happens this week, here are a handful of games that could matter for the playoffs in the final week of the season:

Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (7-8): This is likely the front-runner to end up on Sunday Night Football in Week 18, because regardless what the Jaguars do on Sunday, the winner will clinch the AFC South and a playoff spot, and the loser will likely head home.

Patriots (7-8) and Bills (12-3): Another potential Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 18. If the Patriots beat the Dolphins on Sunday and the Jets lose to the Seahawks, it would be a “win and in” game for New England. For Buffalo, if the Bills beat the Bengals on Monday Night Football and the Chiefs defeat the Broncos on Sunday, all the Bills would need a win against the Patriots to clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed.

Lions (7-8) at Packers (7-8): A win by both teams on Sunday paired with a Commanders’ loss could suddenly thrust this game into the playoff mix. It could even end up deciding the NFC’s final wild-card spot, if the Seahawks also lose in Week 17.

Panthers (6-9) at Saints (6-9): The Panthers’ season appeared over after they fired head coach Matt Rhule and released quarterback Baker Mayfield. But if the Panthers defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a win against the Saints in Week 18 is all it would take to clinch the NFC South and send Carolina to the playoffs. The Saints could also still have a slim chance to make the playoffs next week if they defeat the Eagles Sunday.

Ravens (10-5) at Bengals (11-4): The Bengals will lock up the AFC North with a win Monday night against the Bills. But a loss paired with a Ravens’ win against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and suddenly their Week 18 matchup could end up deciding who wins the division (though both have already clinched the playoffs).

Cowboys (12-4) at Commanders (7-7-1): The Commanders could be playing for the final NFC wild-card spot in Week 18, assuming Carson Wentz leads them to victory against the Browns Sunday. It could also still be possible for the Cowboys to win the NFC East and end up the NFC’s top playoff seed, but Dallas would have to win out and the Eagles would have to lose their final two games.

Week 18 TV schedule

Saturday, Jan. 7

Time ET Game TV 4:30 p.m. TBD ABC, ESPN 8:15 p.m. TBD ABC, ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 8

Time ET Game TV 1:00 p.m. TBD CBS 1:00 p.m. TBD Fox 4:25 p.m TBD Fox 4:25 p.m. TBD CBS 8:20 p.m. TBD NBC

Matchups