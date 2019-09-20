Which brings us to Doug Pederson and his current predicament. He’ll be down his top two receivers Sunday, which has brought out the ball control dinosaurs who insist the best way the Eagles can win against Detroit is to pound the football and win time of possession. Hey, I’m all for some ground attack, but I don’t want to take the ball out of Carson Wentz’s hands too often, especially when he still has Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor on the field.