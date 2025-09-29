Eagles open as early favorites against Broncos; Super Bowl and NFC East odds improve for Philly
Will the Eagles improve to 5-0? Here are the early odds ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, who play the Bengals on Monday night.
The Eagles played two consecutive solid halves of football — they just happened to take place on different weeks. After a Week 3 win that saw the Eagles overcome a 19-point deficit in the third quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions came out the gate swinging against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, building a 24-6 halftime lead.
Unfortunately, the second half didn’t go as well. The Baker Mayfield-led Bucs attempted to add a fourth come-from-behind victory to their season, eventually cutting it to a one score game early in the fourth, before the Birds held on to win.
After escaping Tampa with a 31-25 victory, the Eagles will head back to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Denver Broncos. From the Birds’ chances against their Week 5 AFC opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds for Sunday and beyond at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Broncos odds
The last time these two teams met was in Nov. 2021, in a game that saw the Eagles storm past Vic Fangio’s Broncos to a decisive 30-13 victory in Denver. Since then, a lot has changed.
To start, Fangio, then the head coach in Denver, is now the Eagles defensive coordinator, while Sean Payton is on the Broncos sideline. Darius Slay, who scooped up a loose football in their last meeting and ran it back 83 yards for a touchdown, is no longer with the team. Denver doesn’t have Teddy Bridgewater under center and Philly has added some key players to their roster, including A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley. Oh, and the Birds are the defending Super Bowl champions.
In other words, this Sunday’s matchup in South Philly will feature two very different teams. This season, the Eagles are undefeated after their win over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Broncos, are currently 1-2 and are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Before Denver’s Week 4 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite.
Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-104); Eagles -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Broncos (+194); Eagles (-235)
Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)
Spread: Broncos +4.5 (+100); Eagles -4.5 (-120)
Moneyline: Broncos (+190); Eagles (-230)
Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)
NFC East odds update
After a dramatic win over the Bucs in Week 4, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, and their odds keep climbing. The New York Giants were the only other team in the division to come out victorious in Week 4, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers with Jaxson Dart under center. Despite a win, the long shot Giants’ odds remained the same.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie, which could make things interesting in the standings, and the Commanders, who were without Jayden Daniels, fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 34-27.
NFC odds update
After Green Bay’s tie with Dallas, the Eagles put a little distance between themselves and the Packers, but the two sides remain the favorites to win the conference. The Detroit Lions follow, moving up the list after a dominant 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, the Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Packers, who were unable to win Sunday, and the Ravens, who are currently dealing with an injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have fallen further down the list at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Eagles have moved up into the top-two, behind the Bills.
MVP odds
Thanks to another win, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds increased after his Week 4 performance, despite a less-than-stellar performance in which the quarterback threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert occupy the top four spots in both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
After his Week 4 performance, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Puka Nacua (13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown on Sunday) has now taken the top spot after the Rams’ 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Meanwhile, Barkley continues to struggle, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles win over the Bucs.