Eagles open as early favorites against Broncos; Super Bowl and NFC East odds improve for Philly

The Eagles played two consecutive solid halves of football — they just happened to take place on different weeks. After a Week 3 win that saw the Eagles overcome a 19-point deficit in the third quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions came out the gate swinging against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, building a 24-6 halftime lead.

Unfortunately, the second half didn’t go as well. The Baker Mayfield-led Bucs attempted to add a fourth come-from-behind victory to their season, eventually cutting it to a one score game early in the fourth, before the Birds held on to win.

After escaping Tampa with a 31-25 victory, the Eagles will head back to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Denver Broncos. From the Birds’ chances against their Week 5 AFC opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds for Sunday and beyond at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Broncos odds

The last time these two teams met was in Nov. 2021, in a game that saw the Eagles storm past Vic Fangio’s Broncos to a decisive 30-13 victory in Denver. Since then, a lot has changed.

To start, Fangio, then the head coach in Denver, is now the Eagles defensive coordinator, while Sean Payton is on the Broncos sideline. Darius Slay, who scooped up a loose football in their last meeting and ran it back 83 yards for a touchdown, is no longer with the team. Denver doesn’t have Teddy Bridgewater under center and Philly has added some key players to their roster, including A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley. Oh, and the Birds are the defending Super Bowl champions.

In other words, this Sunday’s matchup in South Philly will feature two very different teams. This season, the Eagles are undefeated after their win over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Broncos, are currently 1-2 and are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Before Denver’s Week 4 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite.

FanDuel

Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-104); Eagles -4.5 (-118) Moneyline: Broncos (+194); Eagles (-235) Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)

DraftKings

Spread: Broncos +4.5 (+100); Eagles -4.5 (-120) Moneyline: Broncos (+190); Eagles (-230) Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Read more Kevin Jairaj, Imagn Images

After a dramatic win over the Bucs in Week 4, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, and their odds keep climbing. The New York Giants were the only other team in the division to come out victorious in Week 4, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers with Jaxson Dart under center. Despite a win, the long shot Giants’ odds remained the same.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie, which could make things interesting in the standings, and the Commanders, who were without Jayden Daniels, fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 34-27.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current -330 Previous -240 Commanders Current +370 Previous +250 Cowboys Current +1500 Previous +1500 Giants Current +8000 Previous +8000

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current -330 Previous -230 Commanders Current +330 Previous +250 Cowboys Current +2200 Previous +1600 Giants Current +8000 Previous +8000

After Green Bay’s tie with Dallas, the Eagles put a little distance between themselves and the Packers, but the two sides remain the favorites to win the conference. The Detroit Lions follow, moving up the list after a dominant 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current +290 Previous +350 Packers Current +430 Previous +360 Lions Current +550 Previous +800 Rams Current +700 Previous +850 49ers Current +1000 Previous +750 Commanders Current +1300 Previous +1300

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current +350 Previous +370 Packers Current +425 Previous +370 Lions Current +425 Previous +700 Rams Current +700 Previous +900 49ers Current +1100 Previous +700 Commanders Current +1200 Previous +900

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. Read more Gregory Fisher, Gregory Fisher-I

Super Bowl odds

After Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, the Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Packers, who were unable to win Sunday, and the Ravens, who are currently dealing with an injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have fallen further down the list at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Eagles have moved up into the top-two, behind the Bills.

FanDuel

Current Previous Bills Current +450 Previous +500 Eagles Current +600 Previous +700 Ravens Current +800 Previous +500 Packers Current +850 Previous +700 Lions Current +1000 Previous +1500 Chiefs Current +1000 Previous +1400

DraftKings

Current Previous Bills Current +400 Previous +400 Eagles Current +700 Previous +750 Packers Current +800 Previous +750 Ravens Current +800 Previous +475 Lions Current +850 Previous +1500 Chiefs Current +950 Previous +1400

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Fla. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

Thanks to another win, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds increased after his Week 4 performance, despite a less-than-stellar performance in which the quarterback threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert occupy the top four spots in both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Previous Josh Allen Current -105 Previous +250 Justin Herbert Current +600 Previous +600 Patrick Mahomes Current +850 Previous -- Lamar Jackson Current +900 Previous +290 Jordan Love Current +1000 Previous +1400 Matthew Stafford Current +1600 Previous +2000 Jalen Hurts Current +1600 Previous +2200

DraftKings

Current Previous Josh Allen Current +110 Previous +275 Lamar Jackson Current +650 Previous +275 Justin Herbert Current +700 Previous +550 Patrick Mahomes Current +1000 Previous +1600 Jalen Hurts Current +1300 Previous +1600 Jordan Love Current +1600 Previous +1400 Baker Mayfield Current +1800 Previous +1800 Matthew Stafford Current +1800 Previous +2000

Offensive player of the year

After his Week 4 performance, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Puka Nacua (13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown on Sunday) has now taken the top spot after the Rams’ 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Barkley continues to struggle, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles win over the Bucs.

FanDuel

Current Previous Puka Nacua Current +300 Previous +750 Jonathan Taylor Current +400 Previous +470 Bijan Robinson Current +500 Previous +1000 Christian MCCaffrey Current +600 Previous +850 Amon-Ra St. Brown Current +1500 Previous -- Saquon Barkley Current +2500 Previous +1000

DraftKings