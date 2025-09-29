Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open as early favorites against Broncos; Super Bowl and NFC East odds improve for Philly

Will the Eagles improve to 5-0? Here are the early odds ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, who play the Bengals on Monday night.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Eagles played two consecutive solid halves of football — they just happened to take place on different weeks. After a Week 3 win that saw the Eagles overcome a 19-point deficit in the third quarter, the defending Super Bowl champions came out the gate swinging against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, building a 24-6 halftime lead.

Unfortunately, the second half didn’t go as well. The Baker Mayfield-led Bucs attempted to add a fourth come-from-behind victory to their season, eventually cutting it to a one score game early in the fourth, before the Birds held on to win.

After escaping Tampa with a 31-25 victory, the Eagles will head back to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Denver Broncos. From the Birds’ chances against their Week 5 AFC opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds for Sunday and beyond at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Broncos odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Broncos odds

The last time these two teams met was in Nov. 2021, in a game that saw the Eagles storm past Vic Fangio’s Broncos to a decisive 30-13 victory in Denver. Since then, a lot has changed.

To start, Fangio, then the head coach in Denver, is now the Eagles defensive coordinator, while Sean Payton is on the Broncos sideline. Darius Slay, who scooped up a loose football in their last meeting and ran it back 83 yards for a touchdown, is no longer with the team. Denver doesn’t have Teddy Bridgewater under center and Philly has added some key players to their roster, including A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley. Oh, and the Birds are the defending Super Bowl champions.

In other words, this Sunday’s matchup in South Philly will feature two very different teams. This season, the Eagles are undefeated after their win over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Broncos, are currently 1-2 and are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Before Denver’s Week 4 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-104); Eagles -4.5 (-118)

  2. Moneyline: Broncos (+194); Eagles (-235)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Broncos +4.5 (+100); Eagles -4.5 (-120)

  2. Moneyline: Broncos (+190); Eagles (-230)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

NFC East odds update

After a dramatic win over the Bucs in Week 4, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, and their odds keep climbing. The New York Giants were the only other team in the division to come out victorious in Week 4, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers with Jaxson Dart under center. Despite a win, the long shot Giants’ odds remained the same.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie, which could make things interesting in the standings, and the Commanders, who were without Jayden Daniels, fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 34-27.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-330
Previous
-240
Commanders
Current
+370
Previous
+250
Cowboys
Current
+1500
Previous
+1500
Giants
Current
+8000
Previous
+8000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-330
Previous
-230
Commanders
Current
+330
Previous
+250
Cowboys
Current
+2200
Previous
+1600
Giants
Current
+8000
Previous
+8000

NFC odds update

After Green Bay’s tie with Dallas, the Eagles put a little distance between themselves and the Packers, but the two sides remain the favorites to win the conference. The Detroit Lions follow, moving up the list after a dominant 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+290
Previous
+350
Packers
Current
+430
Previous
+360
Lions
Current
+550
Previous
+800
Rams
Current
+700
Previous
+850
49ers
Current
+1000
Previous
+750
Commanders
Current
+1300
Previous
+1300

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
+350
Previous
+370
Packers
Current
+425
Previous
+370
Lions
Current
+425
Previous
+700
Rams
Current
+700
Previous
+900
49ers
Current
+1100
Previous
+700
Commanders
Current
+1200
Previous
+900
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.

Super Bowl odds

After Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, the Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Packers, who were unable to win Sunday, and the Ravens, who are currently dealing with an injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have fallen further down the list at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Eagles have moved up into the top-two, behind the Bills.

FanDuel

Bills
Current
+450
Previous
+500
Eagles
Current
+600
Previous
+700
Ravens
Current
+800
Previous
+500
Packers
Current
+850
Previous
+700
Lions
Current
+1000
Previous
+1500
Chiefs
Current
+1000
Previous
+1400

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+400
Previous
+400
Eagles
Current
+700
Previous
+750
Packers
Current
+800
Previous
+750
Ravens
Current
+800
Previous
+475
Lions
Current
+850
Previous
+1500
Chiefs
Current
+950
Previous
+1400

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Fla.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Fla.

MVP odds

Thanks to another win, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds increased after his Week 4 performance, despite a less-than-stellar performance in which the quarterback threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert occupy the top four spots in both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
-105
Previous
+250
Justin Herbert
Current
+600
Previous
+600
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+850
Previous
--
Lamar Jackson
Current
+900
Previous
+290
Jordan Love
Current
+1000
Previous
+1400
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1600
Previous
+2000
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1600
Previous
+2200

DraftKings

Josh Allen
Current
+110
Previous
+275
Lamar Jackson
Current
+650
Previous
+275
Justin Herbert
Current
+700
Previous
+550
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+1000
Previous
+1600
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1300
Previous
+1600
Jordan Love
Current
+1600
Previous
+1400
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1800
Previous
+1800
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1800
Previous
+2000

Offensive player of the year

After his Week 4 performance, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Puka Nacua (13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown on Sunday) has now taken the top spot after the Rams’ 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Barkley continues to struggle, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles win over the Bucs.

FanDuel

Puka Nacua
Current
+300
Previous
+750
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+400
Previous
+470
Bijan Robinson
Current
+500
Previous
+1000
Christian MCCaffrey
Current
+600
Previous
+850
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Current
+1500
Previous
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+2500
Previous
+1000

DraftKings

Puka Nacua
Current
+300
Previous
+900
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+450
Previous
+750
Bijan Robinson
Current
+500
Previous
+950
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+600
Previous
+1100
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Current
+1500
Previous
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+2500
Previous
+1100