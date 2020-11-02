A bettor at PointsBet put up $125,944 lost a six-leg parlay on the two biggest upsets of the day. The winning wagers were Chiefs to lead at half, a first quarter TD in Baltimore-Pittsburgh, the Bills to score at least five points in the first half and a first quarter touchdown in Indy-Detroit. The losses were money-line plays on the Packers and Titans, who were touchdown favorites but lost outright to the Vikings (1-5 entering the game) and Bengals (1-5-1), respectively. The bet would have won $499,997. Ouch.