Nick Foles won’t rule out a comeback as Eagles fans chant ‘We want Nick!’ in Philly

Nick Foles was in Philadelphia this Saturday for 97.5 The Fanatic and FanDuel’s FanFest 2023 event, and he didn’t exactly shut down the idea of making a return to the Eagles.

At the event, which was hosted at XFinity Live! with a guest list that included other Philadelphia sports legends like Brian Dawkins, Darren Sproles, Lou Williams, and Scott Hartnell, Foles participated in a Q&A session on the outdoor stage.

As fans chanted “We want Nick,” Foles played along.

“It’s always great being here. Who knows what the future holds? I’m just excited to be here right now,” he said, eliciting loud cheers.

Foles is currently a free agent, having been released by the Indianapolis Colts in May. Following Marcus Mariota’s lackluster performances in the Eagles’ preseason games, Foles’ name has arisen as a popular one among fans as a possible backup for Jalen Hurts. He’s beloved by the city, he’s 34 years old and heathy, and his Super Bowl LII performance cemented him as the greatest backup quarterback in Eagles history.

Foles, for his part, hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL, but also doesn’t seem to be anxious to get back in the pads right away.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sielski: Howie Roseman is the smartest man in Philadelphia sports. The trick is making his genius last.

“I’m not doing anything drastic right now,” Foles said in a recent appearance on the FanDuel TV show Up & Adams. “I gotta see where I’m at, and we’ll see through the course of this season if I get excited about it again.”

On stage on Saturday, Foles also shared his perspective on the Eagles’ 2023 season outlook.

“Whenever you’re on a mountain top like last season, it’s how do you adjust to it, how do you go back to the offseason and prepare, how do you keep that hunger?” Foles said. “I know they’re hungry, but then you lose coaches. You lose players. It’s not the same teams. It’s not the same coaching staff. It’s something entirely new, and that’s the adjustment. That’s where the first part of the season is so huge.

“They have great veterans over there, they have great young players that have become leaders. And then they’re drafting really well. Howie [Roseman is] doing a great job with that. They’re getting free agents that are coming in that want to be a part of this city, that want to be a part of what’s happening over there, what’s happening in the Linc. I know that expectations are high, but the key to winning in Philly is not worrying about those expectations, staying hungry in that facility, feeding off the energy in the Linc, and just going and playing ball.”

The Eagles, with or without Foles, open their season on September 10 against the Patriots.