Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Tuesday that Nick Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl 52 for the Eagles, will return as the Jags’ starting quarterback after the bye week.
Foles broke his left clavicle in the first quarter of Jacksonville’s season-opener against the Chiefs and was placed on Injured Reserve. In his absence, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew threw 13 touchdowns and four interceptions and went 4-4 in eight starts.
Foles signed a three-year, $58 million contract with the Jaguars after two seasons with the Eagles. He also spent his first three seasons with the Birds before being traded to the Rams by Chip Kelly. He played one season with the Rams then one with the Kansas City Chiefs and coach Andy Reid, who drafted Foles, after he signed as a free agent.
In his first stint with the Eagles, Foles was named to the NFC Pro Bowl in 2013 after throwing 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
His strong start in 2014 was cut short with a broken left clavicle. Foles led the Eagles to a 6-2 start and was replaced by Mark Sanchez after the injury. The Eagles finished the season with a 10-6 record and missed the playoffs.
Foles will always be remembered in Philly for leading the Eagles to a 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in 2018.
Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 14 that season and was out for the rest of the season. Foles won two of his final three starts, with the loss coming in a game in which he was replaced by Nate Sudfeld.
Foles went 3-0 in the 2017-18 playoffs, completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots.
Wentz was also injured in 2018, which led to Foles starting two playoff games. Foles led the Eagles to a win over the Bears in the NFC Wild Card, but they loss to the Saints, 20-14, in the divisional round.