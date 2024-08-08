Nick Foles, MVP of the Eagles’ lone Super Bowl win, announces his retirement

Nick Foles, the MVP of the Eagles’ lone Super Bowl victory in franchise history, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. He will retire as an Eagle.

Foles, 35, was selected out of the University of Arizona by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft and played five of his 11 years in the league with the Eagles over two separate stints. In his second stretch with the team, he produced one of the most iconic performances in Eagles history, delivering a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and becoming the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown pass on the now-famous “Philly Special” trick play to end the first half.

The Eagles announced Foles will officially retire as a member of the team before the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16. No player has worn Foles’ No. 9 since his departure. Last week, Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat suggested he couldn’t switch to the number when assessing a number swap this offseason because it’s off-limits.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” Foles said in a statement. “The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

Foles was called into action during the 2017 season after former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL midway through the year and led the team to an improbable postseason run. He finished the Super Bowl with a postseason career-high 373 passing yards with a 65% completion percentage, three touchdown passes, and one interception. He spent the following year with the Eagles as well and ushered in another playoff win in relief of Wentz, beating the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round after starting five games to finish out the regular season.

After the team’s 2018 playoff run ended in the divisional round against the New Orleans Saints, Foles signed a four-year contract worth $88 million to be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in his first game with his new team and was replaced by Jaguars draftee Gardner Minshew the following year.

Foles spent two seasons with the Bears and was on the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, but he spent last season as a free agent. Foles retires with 58 career starts, 14,227 passing yards, and 82 touchdown passes with 47 interceptions. His playing style could best be described as “streaky,” with his highest moments putting him among the league’s most effective passers and his low moments resulting in him bouncing between multiple teams over the course of his career.

“Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and, of course, a Super Bowl champion. As important as he was under center, it was his positive demeanor, approachability, and kindness toward others that resonated with everyone and continues to speak to his great character. We congratulate the Foles family on Nick’s celebrated career and retirement.”