Fletcher Cox, Eagles fans celebrate Nick Foles’ retirement: ‘Everybody in Philadelphia loves Nick Foles’

Nick Foles retired as an Eagle Monday night, after signing a ceremonial contract and serving as the honorary captain when the team hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

The former quarterback made his return to the city of Philadelphia — who he led to its first Super Bowl title in 2018 — and it just feels right. It seems like the perfect storybook ending to one of the best Cinderella stories in the NFL.

Before the Eagles honored Foles at Lincoln Financial Field, fans celebrated his career right across the street at tailgates and at the Xfinity LIVE “Philly Philly” celebration with Bud Light and former Eagle Fletcher Cox.

Compared to other Philly quarterbacks, Cox has Foles ranked at the top.

“Not to be cliché, but the man’s got a Bud Light party,” Cox said. “I don’t think any other [Philly] quarterback has had that. The city loves him and that’s the best part about it. Everybody in Philadelphia loves Nick Foles, he brought a world championship here. This man has a statue. He’s got to be one.”

» READ MORE: Super Bowl hero Nick Foles officially retires after 11 NFL seasons: ‘I love the Philadelphia Eagles’

To Pennsylvania native, Brian Kinniry, the Super Bowl LII MVP brought new life into the Philadelphia fan base.

Foles played 11 seasons with six different teams, but his time in Philly is the most memorable, especially for Michael Garcia. Garcia attended his first Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field after traveling from Arizona to make it.

Foles means a lot to Eagles fans. He had the best performance of his career in the most important game, Super Bowl LII, over a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team. Foles finished with 373 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. But we can’t forget the most memorable part of that Super Bowl win — the “Philly Special.”

Eagles fans Margaret and Jim Deantonio remember the first time they saw the Philly Special.

In his final two years with Philly, he led the team to two playoff berths, a 4-1 postseason record, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. This is enough for fans such as Rob Soto to appreciate his greatness.