Nick Sirianni and Giants coach Brian Daboll trade shots over Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles

It seems like there are still some hard feelings after Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants this offseason to join the Eagles. The former No. 2 overall pick and offensive rookie of the year played six seasons with the Giants before signing a free-agent contract with the Eagles in March.

Giants and Eagles fans have been going back and forth for months about Barkley, but the latest shot came on Tuesday from Birds coach Nick Sirianni during his minicamp availability.

“Sometimes you see Giants fans around here, with it being so close, and they give me a good, ‘Hey, go Giants!’” Sirianni said. “I typically let it go. But if the guy gets me good enough, I’ll usually say, ‘We got your best player!’”

Daboll was asked about Sirianni’s comments on Thursday and responded with just four words: “I love Giants fans.”

That’s just the latest in the battle between Giants and Eagles fans over Barkley’s departure. In May, when Barkley appeared at Game 6 of the Knicks-Sixers playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center, he was booed by the Knicks fans in the building, leading him to take to X to share his surprise that fans were still angry two months later — even though he said he never received a return offer from New York.

Barkley also clashed with former Giant and current WFAN radio host Tiki Barber, who said Barkley was “dead” to him after leaving to play for the Eagles.

The Birds’ trip to MetLife Stadium this season is scheduled for Oct. 20, so Barkley will have to wait a bit to see how he’s received upon his return. But if the last few months are any indication, it seems like the environment there could get pretty crazy.