Nick Sirianni says he’s not thinking about his job status for next season amid Eagles’ free fall

The Eagles looked to have righted the ship against the Giants after a three-game losing streak, but after Sunday’s loss to the Jonathan Gannon and Arizona Cardinals, the Birds’ playoff seeding is now out of their hands.

At the beginning of December, the 10-1 Birds had their flaws but had found a way to pull out wins and were in prime position at the top of the NFC. Now, after losses to San Francisco, Dallas, Seattle, and Arizona, they no longer control their own destiny in the NFC East. A Cowboys win against Washington on Sunday will secure the NFC East for Dallas.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni has no regrets switching to Matt Patricia: ‘I believe that adjustment was necessary’

The Eagles’ collapse is building tension among fans, with some calling for coaching changes. But coach Nick Sirianni says he’s not focused on his job security for next year.

“No, I don’t think about those things,” Sirianni told 94WIP on Tuesday. “I try to stay where we are right now.”

Ahead of the regular-season finale against the Giants, Sirianni said he’s focused on staying present and ending the season with a win instead of looking back or ahead.

“Shocked? No. I don’t think that way,” Sirianni said of his approach. “I think about where we are and how we’re going to get out of this rut. I am trying to be exactly right where I am right now. How do we get this team and coaches playing and coaching to the best of our ability, myself included and how are we going to beat the New York Giants?”