Eagles offensive coordinator search: New names hit the list of candidates

The search for the next Eagles offensive coordinator is nearly two weeks old, and while the team has conducted multiple interviews, new candidates are still appearing, signaling a clear replacement for Kevin Patullo has not yet emerged.

Here’s a look at the state of the search the day after championship Sunday in the NFL.

New candidates

The Eagles added at least two names to their interview list Monday morning, according to reports.

According to NFL Network, the Eagles interviewed Dolphins coordinator Frank Smith, who worked under Mike McDaniel in Miami. The Eagles, according to sources, talked to McDaniel during the process, but McDaniel appears headed for Los Angeles to be the next Chargers’ coordinator under Jim Harbaugh.

The Eagles are obviously interested in McDaniel’s stuff, so talking to Smith makes sense in that regard. While McDaniel was the play-caller, Smith oversaw the Dolphins’ offense from 2022 to 2025. The Dolphins were fifth in total offense in 2022 and then first in 2023 before taking big steps back in each of the last two seasons. Prior to the Dolphins, Smith was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach under Sean McVay for the 2021 Rams season. Before that, Smith held assistant roles under Sean Payton in New Orleans, John Fox in Chicago, and Jon Gruden in Oakland.

The Eagles also are set to interview Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to The Athletic. The team interviewed him for the same role before they hired Kellen Moore. Johnson, a former quarterback, was in camp with the Eagles in 2011. He was a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow with the 49ers and Colts in 2017 and 2019, respectively, before becoming an offensive quality control coach with Indianapolis in 2020, when Nick Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator.

Johnson was then the Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 before joining the staff in Houston under then-coordinator Bobby Slowik, who is also a candidate for this Eagles job.

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman will have a role in remaking the Eagles offense. Here’s his offseason to-do list.

Existing candidates

You’ve met the new names, now let’s run through the others who are still on the board.

In addition to Slowik and the names above, the known candidates still available are: Jim Bob Cooter, Josh Grizzard, Mike Kafka, and Matt Nagy.

The Eagles interviewed Nagy, a former Andy Reid assistant, last week.

Cross them off?

The Eagles reportedly tried to add another name to the candidate list over the weekend. According to ESPN, the team requested to interview Cowboys coordinator Klayton Adams, who doesn’t call plays. But Dallas denied that request, blocking Adams from a promotion with their divisional rival.

The Eagles, according to The Athletic, had conversations with Arthur Smith, who is heading back to the college ranks to be the OC at Ohio State.

A candidate is a candidate until they’re officially not, but Brian Daboll, according to The Athletic, is a candidate for the Bills head coaching job and is otherwise planning to be the next offensive coordinator in Tennessee.

Nothing official there, and Daboll did interview with the Eagles.

McDaniel also seems safe to cross off. His hire with the Chargers hasn’t yet been made official as head coaching interviews continue, but he doesn’t seem destined for Philadelphia.

Two other names that were connected to the Eagles were crossed off the list Monday.

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who the team interviewed last week, withdrew his name from consideration, according to The Athletic. And LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, informed the team that he will remain in college football, according to The Athletic. Of course, that doesn’t mean either was offered or turned down the job.

Zac Robinson, who interviewed with the Eagles, took another OC job late last week with Tampa Bay.

Who could be next?

Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase has a busy Monday. After his team was eliminated Sunday in Seattle, Scheelhaase is set to be interviewed in Los Angeles for the vacant head coaching gig in Cleveland, according to multiple reports.

If he doesn’t get that job, could he emerge as an offensive coordinator candidate for the Eagles? It’s possible, though current Rams OC Mike LaFleur seems to be a frontrunner to be the next head coach in Arizona, meaning Scheelhaase would be in line for a promotion in L.A., even if he doesn’t call plays (McVay does). Scheelhaase has not called plays in the NFL, but has in college under new Penn State coach and Sirianni friend Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

Another coaching candidate who lost Sunday is Davis Webb, who was quarterbacking in the league as recently as 2022. Webb became Denver’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 and added pass game coordinator to his duties in 2025. According to reports, Webb is set to be interviewed for Buffalo’s head coaching job and is a candidate for the head job in Las Vegas. If he doesn’t land either of those, Webb could be someone the Eagles want to talk to for their OC vacancy.

The Eagles have not been publicly linked to Kliff Kingsbury, but it seems likely the Eagles would have at least considered him for the gig. There’s also Bills coordinator Joe Brady, a head coaching candidate whose current team is looking for a new head coach.

The Eagles said they were going to cast a wide net, and they have. It wouldn’t be any surprise to see it expanding.