Resetting the Eagles’ options at offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle, Jim Bob Cooter, and the other remaining names

One by one, offensive coordinator candidates that have been tied to the Eagles have been taken off the big board.

The latest is Zac Robinson, who is finalizing a deal, according to multiple reports, to be the next coordinator in Tampa. Robinson, who interviewed with the Eagles, joins Mike McDaniel, who talked to the Eagles, as candidates who are no longer in the pool. McDaniel will head west to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Another name to potentially cross off is Brian Daboll, who, according to The Athletic, wants to be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills and otherwise plans to head to Tennessee to be the offensive coordinator under new defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh.

The Eagles are the only team that didn’t make a head coaching change to still have an offensive coordinator opening. Eight teams that fired their head coach still have an opening at offensive coordinator.

Who’s left among the candidates the Eagles either interviewed or planned to? Another name popped up on the list Thursday morning. Let’s start there …

Declan Doyle

The Eagles, according to ESPN, requested to interview the 29-year-old Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. Doyle was hired by Ben Johnson last offseason after serving as the tight ends coach in Denver for the previous two seasons. The Iowa native and 2018 Iowa graduate worked as a student assistant with the Hawkeyes from 2016 to 2018 and then was an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints from 2019 to 2022. Talk about a fast riser.

Johnson, of course, has a big hand in the offense and calls plays for the Bears. But Doyle had a hand in the Bears’ sixth-ranked offense by yards per game. Chicago was 32nd a year ago. Johnson gets a lot of credit for that, but Doyle’s role can’t be discounted.

Doyle has never been a play-caller, which makes him an outlier among the other candidates the Eagles have been in contact with. The Eagles seem to be targeting coaches with more experience than Doyle, but there is value in meeting and talking to a young coach like him. Even if it’s not for this job at this juncture.

Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter was a consultant when Nick Sirianni first got the Eagles job in 2021 and has been Shane Steichen’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis since 2023. The Eagles, according to Sports Illustrated, interviewed Cooter on Friday. Like Doyle in Chicago, Cooter does not call plays for the Colts, which is why the Eagles job would be a promotion.

Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll

It’s still worth putting Daboll here, despite the report from The Athletic. Until a deal is done, he’s still a candidate. The Eagles, sources said, interviewed Daboll on Tuesday. Daboll was most recently the head coach of the New York Giants, a position he was fired from in November. Daboll wants to be in Buffalo probably for a few reasons: He’s from the area, and his best stretch of coaching came as the OC in Buffalo, where he helped develop Josh Allen.

Josh Grizzard

The Eagles, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported a few days ago, plan to interview Grizzard, who was let go by Tampa Bay. Grizzard, 35, was the offensive coordinator for one season after joining the Bucs in 2024 as a passing game coordinator. Before Tampa Bay, Grizzard worked with McDaniel in Miami and was with the Dolphins during stints with Adam Gase and Brian Flores, too.

Mike Kafka

The Eagles have already interviewed Kafka, who was Daboll’s coordinator in New York before taking over as interim head coach. Kafka is a familiar name around here, having spent two seasons as a backup quarterback after the Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. During his 10-year coaching career, Kafka has spent time with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He was Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2021.

Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy

The Eagles interviewed Nagy on Wednesday, according to sources. Kansas City just hired his replacement in Eric Bieniemy. Nagy, unlike in Kansas City, would call plays with the Eagles. Nagy, who went to high school in Lancaster County and attended the University of Delaware, got his start in the NFL as an intern under Andy Reid with the Eagles in 2008. Nagy followed Reid to Kansas City, then returned to the Chiefs after his four-year stint as the head coach of the Bears. He had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

Bobby Slowik

The Eagles, according to ESPN, requested to interview Slowik, Miami’s senior passing game coordinator. Slowik is another branch on the Shanahan tree. He worked with the Shanahans in Washington from 2011 to 2013 and then was a Pro Football Focus analyst. Kyle Shanahan hired Slowik in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach in San Francisco. Slowik jumped to the offensive side of the ball with the 49ers in 2019. He was the passing game coordinator for the 2022 season before Houston hired him to be its offensive coordinator in 2023. He held that position and called plays for two seasons.

Charlie Weis Jr.

It’s unclear if the Eagles have interviewed Weis, who helped Lane Kiffin run an explosive Ole Miss offense that has been at or near the top of the NCAA rankings in offense the last few seasons. They at least reportedly had interest in Weis, who will join Kiffin in his same role at LSU.

