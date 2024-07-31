Team USA beat Australia for the bronze medal in women’s rugby, and Aussie Jordan Mailata was cheering them on

Team USA won its first ever Olympic medal in women’s rugby sevens on Tuesday, walking off Australia to win the bronze medal match.

The team, led by Instagram-famous Ilona Maher, picked up a number of new fans, including former Eagle Jason Kelce, who wore a Hawaiian shirt with Maher’s face on it while taking in the semifinal match in Paris after declaring himself a superfan earlier in the week.

But another Eagles player was already all-in on the American rugby squad even before the Olympics — Jordan Mailata, who, despite being from Australia, was rooting for the U.S.

“I was proud that the American women’s team placed third, got a bronze, I was rooting for them,” Mailata told The Inquirer. “I’m sorry. I couldn’t help it. I was rooting for America because they were my underdog pick. I’ve been telling everybody for seven years, just give America time, they will dominate rugby soon. Why? Because they like to throw money behind sports. It’s a fact.”

Post-Olympics, the U.S. women’s rugby team received a $4 million donation from Michele Kang, the owner of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, to help continue to develop the program heading into the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Mailata grew up playing rugby in Australia, and he received offers to play professionally after playing on under-20 and under-18 squads before choosing to come to the U.S. to pursue football. Australia is historically one of the most prolific rugby countries, alongside New Zealand, which won the gold in women’s rugby in Paris, and Fiji, which is historically dominant in men’s rugby but lost the gold medal match in 2024.

» READ MORE: Sielski: The U.S. women’s rugby sevens shocked the world, and an Upper Merion alum lent a key hand

Mailata also wasn’t surprised to see Kelce embrace the women’s rugby squad.

“Kelce loves all sports,” Mailata said. “If you know who Kelce is, he’s the best guy, best friend, the best guy you’ve ever known. I’m not surprised by any of his antics at the Paris Olympics, because I’ve had to deal with that for seven years. I know what kind of person he is, and he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met.”