Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles at Packers in Week 10: What you need to know and a prediction

The Eagles travel to face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 10 matchup at Lambeau Field on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

When the Eagles have the ball: A.J. Brown is back and it’ll be interesting to see how the offense functions with its best receiver after the run game returned against the Giants. I’m not suggesting Brown’s absence was a net positive, but it did allow Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo to call a game that utilized more variety on the ground than in any other game this season. If the Eagles are to make another Super Bowl run, they need Saquon Barkley and the run game to be merely effective. Getting production from Tank Bigsby (nine carries for 104 yards) should give defenses one more weapon to prepare for, especially with quarterback Jalen Hurts less involved in the run game.

The Packers have a better run defense than the Giants, but they allowed the Panthers’ Rico Dowdle to rush for 130 yards and two touchdowns last week. I’d imagine the Eagles will continue to emphasize Barkley and getting Hurts under center early to open up play-action and the middle of the field. After throwing just 17 intermediate-length passes in the first six games, Hurts has tossed 10 in the 10-19-yard range in the last two, completing eight for 132 yards. He still chucks it downfield at a high rate, and likely will take his chances with Brown’s return, but the pass game has largely been without a yards-after-catch feature. Hurts ranks 31st among quarterbacks in YAC per completion.

The Packers acquired premier edge rusher Micah Parsons before the season, in case you’ve been living under a rock. He’s played to form. Parsons in second in the NFL in pressures (44) and has 6½ sacks. He was held without a sack last week, but he had only 21 pass rush attempts because Carolina ran the ball successfully. That’s one way to make him less dangerous. Parsons will jump to both sides so Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will see him plenty. Green Bay will sometimes stand him up over the middle, and is likely to try and get him matched up against right guard Tyler Steen or backup center Brett Toth.

The Eagles have to be prepared to sustain long drives. The Packers like to bleed out offenses. They’re sixth in the NFL in touchdowns allowed per possession (22.7%) and best in big plays surrendered (3.2%). The Eagles have more three-and-outs than any other offense, but they’ve also scored touchdowns on 37% of their possessions, which is third in the league. They’re first in the red zone (85%) and first in goal-to-go (100%) situations. The Packers are just OK in red zone defense (63.6%), but great in goal-to-go situations (61.5%). Maybe they can be the one defense to stop the Tush Push. They led the charge to ban the play, so there’s that subplot.

When the Packers have the ball: Packers coach Matt LaFleur is now in his seventh season in Green Bay. He runs a Shanahan-based offense and continues to call the plays. It’s a scheme that employs a lot of pre-snap motion, misdirection and play action. The Packers are efficient running it and, like the Eagles, don’t turn the ball over much. LaFleur is likely going to run the ball early, even if his offense hasn’t been as productive on the ground this season. Josh Jacobs is averaging just 3.8 yards per rush, but the running back is always tough to get down. The Eagles need to be sound in their tackling.

They also need to be disciplined in reading their keys — especially their middle-field defenders — when quarterback Jordan Love is under center. The Packers are fairly balanced in that regard. No other offense throws it as much when under center (42%). Love is a skilled thrower. He’s first in the league in expected points added (EPA) per dropback. He’s not afraid to rip it, but LaFleur’s play-calling gives him occasional layups that get his receivers into space. Love is third in the NFL in YAC. He still makes some head-scratching decisions, but has thrown only three interceptions this season.

Love will be without his favorite target. Tight end Tucker Kraft tore his ACL last week and is done for the season. The Packers have also been without receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, although the latter should be active on Monday night. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio may have cornerback Quinyon Mitchell tail the explosive Watson, but Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden are also capable receivers. It’s unclear who will be opposite Mitchell in nickel: Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett or former Packer Jaire Alexander, who was acquired last week. Green Bay used two-tight end sets more than most offenses (37%), but Kraft’s injury could cut into that number. Fangio hasn’t always matched heavy sets with his base personnel.

The Packers are fifth in the league on third down. Love holds the ball longer than most quarterbacks, and his protection has been mostly mediocre, but he’s been sacked at a low rate (4%). The Eagles’ pass rush finally came on against the Giants and delivered five sacks. The unit will also be getting reinforcements on the edge after the trade for Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith possibly coming off injured reserve, and Brandon Graham’s return from retirement. Right tackle Zach Tom is a plus blocker, but the Packers’ other four offensive linemen aren’t special.

Extra point: Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley calls a high percentage of zone defense (79%) — mostly Cover 3. He doesn’t blitz much (18.2%), but doesn’t need to with Parsons and Rashan Gary (7½ sacks and 28 pressures) on the edge. Hafley has one of the better safety tandems in the league (Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams), but Brown and DeVonta Smith should have the advantage in one-on-one matchups vs. outside cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. The Packers defense ranks 31st in the league in forced turnover rate, while the Eagles are first in turnover percentage with just three giveaways.

Neither team is especially potent in the return game. The Eagles may have finally found a formula with Xavier Gipson and Will Shipley handling kick returns, and Gipson possibly taking over on punt returns.

The Packers are 1½-point favorites. They seem to play to their competition, which suggests they’ll bring it against the Eagles in prime time. Sirianni is a perfect 5-0 with an extra week to prepare in the regular season. Will that success rate factor into the outcome? Who knows.

The Eagles have a tough back-to-back stretch with the Lions coming to Philly on a short turnaround next week. I think Detroit is stronger than Green Bay, but neither team has been consistent. The same could be said for the Birds. My gut says Eagles win this week and lose next, but my gut is never right. Neither is my brain.

Prediction: Packers, 30-23.