What to know about new Eagles CB Jaire Alexander, from history with Jalen Hurts to ‘flipping off’ Birds fans

The Eagles were busy during the bye week, with Howie Roseman executing several trades on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition to adding cornerback Michael Carter II from the Jets and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins, the Eagles acquired former All-Pro corner Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Alexander, a former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, struggled to break into Baltimore’s defensive rotation after joining the Ravens in the offseason.

From his Philly roots to his role introducing Jalen Hurts to the NFL, here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles’ latest addition …

Been there since the start

Many Eagles fans remember the 2020 matchup vs. the Packers — the game in which Hurts replaced Carson Wentz — as the start of the Hurts era, a five-year stretch that has resulted in two Super Bowl appearances and one very memorable parade.

What many fans don’t remember is Alexander being the first cornerback to break up a Hurts pass, deflecting a throw intended for Travis Fulgham on a comeback route early in the fourth quarter of Hurts’ first start.

Hurts responded two plays later with his first career touchdown on a pass to Greg Ward in the back of the end zone.

Alexander nearly intercepted Hurts on the following drive on a pass intended for former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, helping the Packers secure a 30-16 victory despite the late surge powered by the rookie quarterback’s substitution into the game.

Hurts couldn’t escape Alexander forever, though, as the corner eventually got his interception in São Paulo, Brazil during their 2024 season-opening matchup.

No hard feelings, right?

Eagles fans are known to get under opposing players’ skin, especially when the fans feel like they were disrespected.

So when members of the Packers defense, including Alexander, earned repeated injury timeouts in a matchup vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in 2022, the fans let him hear it.

As the boo birds rained down, Alexander walked off the field with a special message to the crowd. A video of Alexander appeared to show the former Packer flipping fans a pair of middle fingers.

Alexander, who was having his best career season at the time, rejoined the defense on the same possession to even more heckling — this time, according to photographs, flashing his pinkies — before closing out the game. The Eagles won 40-33 while rushing for 363 yards on the night.

Injury on the Ravens

Alexander, who was born in Philadelphia but moved to Charlotte, N.C., as a toddler, played in only 16 of his last 42 potential regular season games due to nagging knee injuries dating back to 2022, when he received his last All-Pro nod.

Following his release from the Packers in June, the injury-prone corner signed with the Ravens on a one-year, $4 million deal to reunite with college quarterback and friend Lamar Jackson.

Alexander didn’t get the fresh start he hoped for, only playing in two games for the Ravens while being listed as a healthy inactive for five.

Failing to break into the corner rotation for a team that has consistently ranked in the bottom five of passing defense in 2025 isn’t what you’d expect to see, but his veteran presence could help in the locker room, similar to James Bradberry’s role during last year’s Super Bowl run.

“Everybody follows his lead when it comes to the energy and stuff,” Raven’s safety Kyle Hamilton said before the season. “And he’s only been here three practice days, but everybody can feel the difference with him here.”

Familiar coaches

Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who joined Philadelphia from Denver in 2024, is the same coach Alexander had in Green Bay when he got his first All-Pro nomination in 2020.

Parker, who has coached other All-Pro defensive backs like Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II, was a defensive quality control coach for Green Bay, oftentimes reviewing film with Alexander to prepare him for specific matchups.

“Talking to people that have been around him or close to him, they believe loyalty is important to him, connection is important to him,” ESPN senior writer Jeremy Fowler said following Alexander’s release from Green Bay. “That’s why I do have the Eagles on my radar with defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, who was with him in Green Bay. They had successful years together.”

Perhaps Parker holds the key to unlocking Alexander’s previous success.

Familiar faces

In Charlotte, Alexander made a name for himself at Rocky River High School. The corner announced his oral pledge to the University of South Carolina after graduation before switching his commitment to Louisville, where he met Jackson.

At Louisville, Alexander would also be introduced to another future teammate in Boston College’s AJ Dillon, a former Packers’ running back and current backup for the Eagles, though the pair’s introduction wasn’t as friendly. Alexander met Dillon on the field, with his attempted tackle being shed in impressive fashion as Dillon ran home for a 75-yard touchdown in a Boston College win in 2017.

The two spent four years together on the Packers, and will be reunited ahead of the Eagles’ upcoming game vs. Green Bay on Monday Night Football on Nov 10.