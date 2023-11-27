Panthers fire Frank Reich after the team’s 1-10 start
Reich is the first coach since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons. The Colts fired him last season.
The Carolina Panthers have moved on from head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games, as Panthers owner David Tepper fired Reich on Monday amid the team’s 1-10 start.
After being fired by Indianapolis last November, Reich has now been axed twice in just over a year. Reich is the first coach since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons.
The news comes a day after Tepper reportedly yelled an expletive while leaving the locker room following the Panthers’ 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It continues a rapid fall from grace for Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, who won a Super Bowl with the Birds after the 2017 season.
After trading up to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, Reich’s Panthers have failed to be competitive this season. They are an NFL-worst 1-10 overall, 0-6 on the road, and have a minus-119 point differential, the second-worst mark in the NFL.