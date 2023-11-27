Panthers fire Frank Reich after the team’s 1-10 start

The Carolina Panthers have moved on from head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games, as Panthers owner David Tepper fired Reich on Monday amid the team’s 1-10 start.

After being fired by Indianapolis last November, Reich has now been axed twice in just over a year. Reich is the first coach since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be fired in back-to-back seasons.

The news comes a day after Tepper reportedly yelled an expletive while leaving the locker room following the Panthers’ 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It continues a rapid fall from grace for Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, who won a Super Bowl with the Birds after the 2017 season.

After trading up to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, Reich’s Panthers have failed to be competitive this season. They are an NFL-worst 1-10 overall, 0-6 on the road, and have a minus-119 point differential, the second-worst mark in the NFL.