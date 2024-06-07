Eagles sign cornerback Parry Nickerson after tryout

The Eagles signed defensive back Parry Nickerson, a 29-year-old cornerback who tried out for the team during its mandatory minicamp earlier this week, the team announced on Friday.

Nickerson played for the Miami Dolphins under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last season, appearing in five games and logging a season-high 45 snaps in the Eagles’ 31-17 win over Miami in Week 7. The former Tulane standout was selected in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets but has played for four different teams since then, spending one season each with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Dolphins before trying out for the Eagles.

» READ MORE: No, your green jersey won’t be banned at the Eagles game in Brazil, NFL says

Nickerson has played 30 games in his career and was primarily used as a slot corner for the Dolphins last season. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound defensive back didn’t contribute much on special teams for the Dolphins, playing just 19 special teams snaps last season.

Nickerson was one of four players to try out for the Eagles during minicamp earlier this week. Wide receiver Griffin Herbert, linebacker Brandon Smith, and kicker BT Potter were the other minicamp attendees not on the team’s 90-man roster.