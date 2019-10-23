Alshon Jeffery did not want to talk about the allegation Monday aired on WIP-94FM that he was the source of anonymous quotes last week, critical of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
“We’ve already talked about that. That was last week,” Jeffery said, which was true, except that a reporter hadn’t gone on radio and called him the source of the quotes when Jeffery spoke last week.
Wentz, who said Wednesday that conversations have been held and the matter has been put to rest, seemed to make a point of stretching alongside Jeffery before practice, as reporters watched. Jeffery said that was something the QB does here and there with the veteran receiver.
“Everyone in this locker room still believes in one another. We just have to go out and execute our game plan,” said Jeffery, as the 3-4 Eagles prepared for Sunday’s visit to 5-1 Buffalo.
Asked about the team dealing with “outside noise,” Jeffery said: “What you guys [are] for, outside noise.”
Jeffery, 29, who has 26 catches for just 253 yards, said “you’ll see on Sunday” how well the team has weathered the storm.
The Eagles placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve Wednesday, after he suffered an ankle injury at Dallas. This opens a roster spot, either for another healthy defensive tackle (Bruce Hector remains on the practice squad) or help at another position.
Ridgeway has played in every game and has started in five, taking 53% of the defensive snaps.
Corner Ronald Darby (hamstring) was a full practice participant in Wednesday’s practice and presumably will play this weekend, instead of dressing and watching, as he did last weekend.
Not practicing Wednesday were linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle and illness), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), right tackle Lane Johnson (illness), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps).
Jernigan and Jackson worked off to the side with trainers. Afterward, Jackson declined to update his status.