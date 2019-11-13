Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was back on the injury list Wednesday, missing practice with a hurt ankle. Jeffery missed time earlier this season with an injured calf, and left the team’s win against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3 with a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jeffery was day-to-day during his Wednesday news conference. He said the bye week helped his recovery, but he’s still hurting.
“Obviously a lot of guys are still sore, but [the bye week] helped him,” Pederson said. “We’ll see. He’s kind of day-to-day right now.”
Jeffery has struggled this season both statistically and physically. He left the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury that sidelined him the following week against the Detroit Lions. The 29-year-old wideout is posting career-low yards-per-catch (10.4) and his average yards-per-game (44.1) is the lowest it’s been since his rookie season. Against the Bears, Jeffery had three drops.
Eagles wide receivers coach Carson Walch defended Jeffery during a Monday news conference, crediting him for playing through injuries.
“He’s playing good football,” Walch said. “At any point in the season, if you say somebody is going to be perfect game in and game out, you’re not going to get that. but he’s prepared every single week. He battles through the weekly injuries like any NFL player does. But mentally he’s in a good spot. We have all the confidence in the world in Alshon.”
Jason Peters returned to practice for the first time since leaving the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings a month ago with a knee injury. Pederson said Peters had to have arthroscopic surgery on his knee, but the left tackle was a limited participant and was in full pads during the team’s stretching and individual drills open to the media.
Running back Jordan Howard was also a limited participant in practice. Howard is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the Bears game. He told reporters after the game he got banged up late, but wouldn’t say what was ailing him.