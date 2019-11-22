“Say you all of a sudden had to write a big essay with your left hand right now,” Dillard said. “You think about how that would feel. It’s kind of like that. ... Your brain kind of acts like a muscle in this case. If you do one thing in one way for 10 years like I have, then everything about you is geared toward that. If you flip it, your brain is kinda like ‘Whoa.' "