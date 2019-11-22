Andre Dillard has been a left tackle since he was 14 years old. Until this week.
The Eagles’ first-round-pick is set to make his first start as a right tackle in place of Lane Johnson. Johnson, an All-Pro tackle in 2017 and a two-time Pro Bowler, left the team’s loss Sunday to the New England Patriots with a concussion and was ruled out for the Seahawks game on Friday.
Dillard started three games at left tackle earlier this season, and made the switch in practice this week. It’s a big transition, and Dillard didn’t sugarcoat it.
“Say you all of a sudden had to write a big essay with your left hand right now,” Dillard said. “You think about how that would feel. It’s kind of like that. ... Your brain kind of acts like a muscle in this case. If you do one thing in one way for 10 years like I have, then everything about you is geared toward that. If you flip it, your brain is kinda like ‘Whoa.' "
Dillard said he’d never played right tackle for more than a few snaps in practice before this week. The Eagles gave him some reps during training camp at Johnson’s spot, but the Eagles drafted him to eventually replace 37-year-old Jason Peters, so he’s spent most of his time on the quarterback’s blindside.
While it’s a challenge, Dillard said he’s made strides this week in practice.
“It’s going as smooth as it can be,” Dillard said after Friday’s practice. “It’s obviously going to be a challenge, but I’m up for it and I’m perfectly capable. ... This week’s been a good week of preparation.”
Johnson left last week’s game in the second quarter and was replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he didn’t want to call on Dillard without giving him a chance to practice on the opposite side, but the week of practice has granted the team the luxury of returning Vaitai to his backup role as a swing tackle.
“He looks good,” Pederson said Friday about Dillard. “Each day, he’s gotten better. He’s really settled in and had a good day yesterday. Expect the same today."
Replicating Russell Wilson is a tall task for anyone, especially for a 40-year-old.
The Eagles used multiple players to impersonate the Seahawks star in practice, but it’s safe to say Josh McCown doesn’t exactly capture Wilson’s athleticism. Nate Sudfeld and his 4.93 40-yard dash likely had a tough time, as well. When the Eagles needed to simulate Wilson’s ability to escape the pocket, they turned to practice-squad receiver Greg Ward.
The 24-year-old converted to wideout after finishing a dominant college career as Houston’s quarterback. In his final two college seasons, Ward threw for 6,384 yards and rushed for 1,632.
“It was pretty fun, reminded me of my old days,” Ward said. “I was trying to make some plays and give my defense a good look.”