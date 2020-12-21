It appeared that Turner should’ve been Goedert’s responsibility. But he doubled another rusher to his right rather than pick up Turner, leaving an interstate-wide lane to Cam Johnston for him. Lovato never really had a chance to slow him down, and Johnston had the first punt of his career blocked. The ball went out of bounds at the Philadelphia 6. Two plays later, Kyler Murray and Chase Edmonds connected on a pathetically easy TD that gave Arizona a 16-0 lead.