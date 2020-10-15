Eagles fans will return to Lincoln Financial Field in a limited capacity as the Ravens pay a visit for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup. Will the rowdy faithful witness a win or see Lamar Jackson break out for a big game?
Here’s what we know:
- Mark Andrews is the dual-threat QB’s favorite target, and the Eagles defense has struggled against receiving tight ends this season.
- The NFC East is still up for grabs despite the Eagles' 1-3-1 record to start the season, and the division-leading Cowboys face the favored Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
- The Ravens (4-1) enter Sunday as the most complete team the Eagles have faced to date.
Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch break down the matchup and make their picks in the latest Birds' Eye View podcast.
