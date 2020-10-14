Life is nothing more than a series of calculations of risk versus reward. In a pandemic, the risk of most of our activities is more conspicuous. But that does not mean we should make it any more exclusive a consideration than we do in normal times. We must account for it accurately and prioritize the total risk to society over individual risk to ourselves. But if the City of Philadelphia and the Eagles and the 7,500 people who are willing to be on hand for a football game are comfortable with allowing that to happen, there is no fundamental reason why it should not. We have seen an NBA season and an MLB season play out without any significant adverse consequences. We have seen a summer play out without anything that approached the fears we all held in March. We are in a much different place as a society than we were the last time fans were in the stands in this city. We have a much better understanding of the disease, and of the steps we can take to mitigate its spread.