The Eagles forced another DiNucci fumble in the first quarter. A Carson Wentz fumble gave the Cowboys excellent field position at the Eagles 25. But on a second-and-goal at the 7, defensive end Brandon Graham, who is on course for his first double-digit sack season and his first Pro Bowl invitation, notched his seventh sack of the year, getting around rookie right tackle Terence Steele and using his left arm to knock the ball out of DiNucci’s hands. Graham also recovered the fumble.